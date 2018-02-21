Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton could lose one of its stores as national chain That's Entertainment undergoes a massive restructuring plan.

The discount CD, DVD, Blu Ray and computer games chain could close all of its stores, which includes the one in The Octagon shopping centre, in the town, following a review of its high street business.

Falling sales had made the shops too expensive to run and a "worst case scenario" could see all 29 outlets across the UK closing by the end of May, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Stockport-based Entertainment Magpie is best known for its musicMagpie website, where people can buy and sell used CDs, DVDs, games and books. It is also expanded into reselling electrical items such as mobile phones.

The firm was founded in 2007 and has some 4.5 million customers, employing 1,000 people across the UK.

Entertainment Magpie says its online services are continuing to grow.

It also operates www.decluttr.com where people can buy and sell items online.

In a statement, the firm said: "It has always been the case that online sales have driven the performance of the business, and this is very much a continuing trend as the business moves forward, both in the UK and in the US where the Decluttr business continues to grow.

"However, due to the market pressures that have been widely reported in recent times, offline channels and namely the UK High Street has become an increasingly tough environment to operate from and in recent years there has been several high-profile casualties.

"Regular reviews are conducted in the business which look at the performance of each product category, territory and sales channel of the business and whilst online sales and our wholesale sales channels into both the UK and across the world have continued to grow, media sales through the retail estate have declined by circa 20 per cent in the last year meaning the sizeable fixed cost base that comes with running a retail estate is something that is becoming increasingly difficult for the business to absorb.

"As a result, the company is conducting an immediate review on the long-term viability of its That's Entertainment retail stores across the UK, which in the worst-case scenario would lead to the closure of all 29 current outlets by the end of May 2018.

"The decision to undertake this process has clearly been given a great deal of consideration, as obviously this would have a huge impact on all retail colleagues within MusicMagpie, so we are immediately entering into a period of group consultation to discuss next steps."