A Burton couple have pledged to make their customers king as they plan to change the face of estate agency in Burton.

Chris Wood and Alexandra Muresan, of St Matthew's Street, Burton, have now begun their estate and lettings journey.

The pair have set up HomeXperts Burton Upon Trent - and are hoping to help house-hunters find their dream homes.

They see Burton as the perfect area for their new business with local knowledge their main advantage.

Chris, 38, said: "Burton is our home. We have both lived here for years and there is nowhere else we would consider setting up.

"My son is at John Taylor High School and plays cricket for Alrewas. He's been a ball boy at Burton Albion. The area is in our blood."

They have spent the last six months preparing to set up the business, qualifying as estate agents by passing necessary industry exams.

Alexandra, 27, said: "We thought we knew a lot about Burton just by living here, but we wanted to give a bit more back to the area.

"Getting out and talking to other business owners we understand even more how much of a wonderful, close-knit community this is.

"We have received nothing but support and well wishes when talking to local people about what we are doing.

"We just want to get started and help people find the house of their dreams."

Using their years of experience in the hospitality industry, they have promised a high level of customer care to those moving in and around Burton. Both have held roles within top UK brands.

Chris was previously a business development manager for Frankie and Benny's and Muffin Break, while Alexandra, 27, has been an area manager for Muffin Break for the past five years.

Chris said: "We come from a hospitality background and we want to use that experience and feel that aiming for the same level of customer satisfaction, can maybe even change the way that people see estate agents.

"We will help and support our customers through every step of their moving experience - happy sellers and happy buyers is what will build our reputation in the town.

"The majority of our business comes through personal referrals, so we always work hard to impress our clients.

"With expert knowledge of Burton and the surrounding areas, we can advise them on both selling and letting a property.

"Whether they are buying, selling, letting or renting a property in Burton, we are determined to make their experience one they will be happy to recommend to family, friends and colleagues.

"We are passionate about offering a top-class service and taking the time to reduce stress through the moving process."