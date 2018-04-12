Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton sales consultant has been given a reason to celebrate after scooping a top accolade.

Craig Watts has landed the Redrow Sales Consultant of the Year award due to his "unwavering enthusiasm and determination" to find the perfect home for residents across the East Midlands, say the organisers.

The 28-year-old is based at Knights Keep, a development of luxury family homes in Stretton off Guinevere Avenue, and was nominated due to him providing the highest level of customer service each and every day, said a spokesman.

Before joining Redrow, Craig studied drama and religious studies at Kent University, and then took a job in exports administration, before realising his "true calling" lay in the sales industry.

After joining Redrow a year ago, bosses said that Craig had gone from strength-to-strength, and was currently working towards an Institute of Sales Management qualification.

Craig, from Leicester, said: "I'm thrilled that my hard work has paid off. I was pleased just to be nominated, let alone win. It's fantastic to be recognised so early on in my career at Redrow, and I would like to thank my supportive co-workers who help me to do my best every day."

Mary Timlin, sales director for Redrow Homes East Midlands, said: "Despite his short time in this industry, he understands the importance of creating thriving communities, lives and breathes Redrow's values, and is eager to learn and grow in his role. Well done Craig."

More information on Knights Keep is available by calling 01283 888938 or visiting www.redrow.co.uk/knightskeep.