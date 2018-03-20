The video will start in 8 Cancel

A popular garden centre has been told to make a few repairs after a visit from environmental health inspectors.

The kitchen of Byrkley Garden Centre, in Byrkley Drive, Rangemore, has received a food hygiene rating of four as part of East Staffordshire Borough Council's Rate My Place scheme. The top rating possible is five.

There were no food hygiene or safety issues found but there were a few structural and cleaning issues that needed to be addressed.

Repairs required included resealing the radiator pipework throughout the kitchen and the wire shelves to the blast chiller, as well replacing all substantially-worn chopping boards.

The doors needed resealing and a few loose tiles needed replacing.

Bosses were also told to clean and maintain the vent cover on the wall near the fruit fridge.

The inspector spotted the hot water hand-wash basin reached 65C, which made effective hand washing difficult, as well as there being no plug to mix the hot and cold water.

Bosses were told they must reduce the temperature of the hot tap or provide a plug immediately.

Other issues raised included no clear allergen prompt for customers on entering the restaurant but there was an allergen statement provided which was not clear for customers entering.

The centre's Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points documents were generally satisfactory.

However, they did not include certain details of food processing, like beef joints being cooked in the combi-oven overnight at 65C.

No-one from Byrkley Garden Centre would comment to the Burton Mail at the time of going to press. The inspection took place on January 9.