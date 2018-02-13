Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A supermarket in Winshill and Barton under Needwood is set to get a make-over as part of an ambitious multi-million pound investment plan.

Bosses at Central England Co-op has outlined plans to open more than 10 new stores and funeral homes and revamp dozens more as part of the plan throughout this year.

The society is expected to create hundreds of jobs as part of the project, which will see new sites launched across the areas of the county it trades in, spanning of 16 counties.

New supermarkets and funeral homes are currently planned for Birmingham, Peterborough, Yorkshire, Derby, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Suffolk and Nottingham.

Supermarkets in Church Hill Street, Winshill, and Crowberry Lane, Barton under Needwood, will have work carried out in the near futureto improve them and, in North West Leicestershire, a new supermarket is also planned for Ashby.

Bosses said that the plans will result in investment of more than £1 million and the creation of dozens of new jobs.

A further 10 stores and 20 funeral homes across a wide range of towns and cities will also be given a major make-over as part of the plans.

Martyn Cheatle, chief executive of Central England Co-op, said: "We are really proud of the success of our food business, especially with our continued good performance in what is a highly competitive and increasingly uncertain trading environment.

"We want to continue with that success and this is why we are committed to an ambitious growth and investment strategy during the next 12 months.

"We are now in the process of getting ready to open and revamp dozens of food stores and funeral homes and we cannot wait to welcome colleagues, members and shoppers, both old and new, into them for the first time during 2018."

The new and revamped sites will feature upgraded fixtures and fittings including the latest in pioneering new energy efficient refrigeration technologies to minimise environmental impact and LED lighting.

The opening of all new food stores will be celebrated with a 'golden ticket' giveaway, where 50 lucky shoppers will be able to win everything from a big screen television to hundreds of pounds in vouchers.

Bosses say that customers and members will be able to buy everything from everyday necessities to something a little more special as a result, as well as a range of community benefits. These includes the Community Dividend Fund which last year saw 122 groups share more than £200,000 to pay for everything from defibrillators to vital school equipment.

News of this investment comes after, in 2017, the society opened eight new food stores and five new funeral homes as well as relaunching more than 15 funeral sites and more than 20 convenience stores.

This major development programme resulted in an investment of more than £15 million, creating dozens of new jobs.

Customers can keep up to date with new store and funeral homes opening by visiting https://www.centralengland.coop/