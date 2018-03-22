Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton businesses seeking trade links with North America are being urged to find out more at a major conference in Birmingham.

Business bosses wanting to learn about forming links are invited to The British American Business Council annual conference, which takes place from Wednesday to Friday, June 6 to 8.

It is expected to attract delegates from all over Britain and North America as businesses in the city, led by Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, seek new markets in the post-Brexit era.

The decision follows the success of Birmingham's high-profile presence at the conference in Chicago in May last year, when the Midlands Chapter of the The British American Business Council received wide praise for sending the biggest delegation from a single city as well as demonstrating the significant level of interest in transatlantic trade which exists in the Midlands.

Russell Jeans, Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce's chief operating officer, said: "This is a great opportunity for businesses in the Burton region to attend an important conference on their doorstep.

"The British American Business Council is a hugely influential body and we expect to attract key business and political figures to Birmingham.

"We have just launched the Greater Birmingham Commonwealth Chamber of Commerce as part of a drive to promote a secure business across Commonwealth countries as we prepare for Brexit.

"The EU will remain a vitally important trading partner but our mission now is to strengthen our reach across the Atlantic and to the rest of the world through our International Hub.

"Team Birmingham did a great job in Chicago and we were credited by the British American Business Council's global president Tom Stevens as being a 'substantive contributor to events'."

Professor Julian Beer, president of the British American Business Council Midlands Chapter and deputy vice-chancellor at Birmingham City University, said: "It is vital that as a city and a country we explore new markets for the post-Brexit era and the British American Business Council can play a vital role.

"Each year, the conference brings together members of its chapters to its annual transatlantic business conference for a two-day programme of high level business discussions and networking among senior executives from a broad cross-section of business sectors who are actively engaged in transatlantic business. The transatlantic relationship will be of even greater importance post-Brexit."

Organisers said the conference was a highly sought after occasion and had previously been held in London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Washington DC and Chicago as well as UK venues.

It will be hosted at several venues, showcasing some of the world-class facilities Birmingham has to offer. The two-day event will include an opening cocktail party and gala dinner with the conference taking place at a key venue.

