A village supermarket has been given a new lease of life after a £155,000 makeover.

Central England Co-op, in Church Hill Street, Winshill, has opened the doors on its refurbished supermarket with the occasion marked with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The £155,0000 transformation has seen the introduction of new fixtures and fittings including the "latest in pioneering energy efficient refrigeration" and LED lighting technologies to minimise environmental impact.

Charlotte Middleton, Church Hill Street Co-operative store manager, said: "Our team has been so excited. The revamp looks fantastic and already customers have been making many positive comments about how it looks.

"I would like to thank our members and customers for their patience during the refurbishment and I hope they enjoy the changes as much as we do.

(Image: Alex Cantrill-Jones / ACJ Media)

"All of us here at Church Hill Street Co-operative food store are proud to be part of such a great community in Winshill and are looking forward to welcoming customers, new and old, to come and enjoy our food store."

The Church Hill Street Co-operative supermarket is open from 7am to 10pm Monday to Sunday.

As well as the everyday necessities, the store also has Paypoint, Lottery, a free cash machine, Collect Plus and parking.

This revamp comes as part of a multi-million project by Central England Co-op that will also see the supermarket in Barton under Needwood revamped and a new food store built in Ashby.

These plans will cost more than £1 million and the creation of dozens of new jobs.

A further 10 stores and 20 funeral homes across towns and cities in its central area will also be given a major makeover as part of the plans.

Martyn Cheatle, chief executive of Central England Co-op, said: "We are really proud of the success of our food business, especially with our continued good performance in what is a highly competitive and increasingly uncertain trading environment.

"We want to continue with that success and this is why we are committed to an ambitious growth and investment strategy during the next 12 months.

"We are now in the process of getting ready to open and revamp dozens of food stores and funeral homes and we cannot wait to welcome colleagues, members and shoppers, both old and new, into them for the first time during 2018."