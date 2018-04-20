Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton pub company director will swap his business suit for trainers as he puts his body to the ultimate test and takes part in the Virgin London Marathon.

Richard Lewis, chief operating officer for Greene King Pub Company, is based at Centrum 100 business park in the town, will take on gruelling 26.2-mile marathon with Clive Chesser, managing director for Greene King Brewing and Brands, on Sunday, April 22.

The duo will join more than 40,000 other runners at the 38th marathon. The pair will be raising much needed funds for Greene King's chosen national charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support. Many runners taking part in the race will also be raising money for their chosen charities.

Richard, 47, who has worked for Greene King for seven years, said: "I have been training hard in the lead up to the marathon but know it'll be a tough slog on the day. I am so proud of our pubs and our people who have raised more than £3.8 million for Macmillan and I am happy to be able to do my bit too.

"It is great an opportunity to take up a personal challenge as well as support our charity partner."

Macmillan Cancer Support has been Greene King's corporate charity partner since 2012 and since then, staff and guests have raised more than £3.8 million for the charity. The funds will help pay for the crucial hours of care given by Macmillan professionals, who provide support for people living with cancer across the UK.

Clive, who is based at Abbot House in Bury St Edmunds, ran the London marathon last year.

He said: "It was an incredible experience to run the London Marathon for Macmillan last year. Greene King has supported Macmillan for six years now so I was really pleased to be able to contribute to our fund-raising. This year, I'm hoping to break the four hour barrier as well as smashing my fund-raising target."

Rachel Gascoigne, Greene King's partnership manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: "I would like to personally thank Richard and Clive and wish them good luck. Their determination and passion to support Macmillan will help raise vital funds for people living with cancer."

Anyone wanting to support Richard in the London Marathon can do so by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/richard-lewis58 or Clive at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/clivechesser2018