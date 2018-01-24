Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hilton landscaping business which has provided turf for Wembley Stadium and Premier League out Crystal Palace Football Club has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Talbot Farm Landscapes, in Derby Road, attended the BALI (British Association of Landscape Industries) Awards 2017 which saw 1,000 landscape industry professionals come together to celebrate skills shown by the professionals in the UK.

The event, held at The Grosvenor Hotel, in London, saw Talbot Farm Landscapes Ltd shortlisted for the Regeneration Scheme (more than £500,000 award).

BALI is the national organisation representing the landscape industry. It is an organisation where its members have to demonstrate skills and standards together with good practice to be considered.

They hold an annual award ceremony where members enter certain projects or contracts for consideration. These are then short-listed to three per award from which a principal award winner is then selected.

The principal award winners are then considered for five special achievement awards and each category is considered within its own merits.

Bosses as Talbot Farm Landscapes Ltd said they were honoured to be shortlisted within its category for a project that was carried out in London which sees the Hilton based company prepare and install 120,000 m2 of turf, the equivalent of 15 football pitches. The type of turf differs depending upon the area to be reinstated.

At the awards ceremony Talbot Farm Landscapes Ltd was announced as the principal award winner in its category as well as being the recipient of one of the five special awards.

The judge said: "The scale of these reinstatement works is amazing and serves to illustrate the skills, horticulture and logistics expertise and top flight project management ability required by any contractor working in this area of specialist landscapes.

"The contracts workforce operates with military precision with each member of the team knowing exactly their precise role and responsibilities and achieving a remarkable turnaround within a tight time frame in what is an incredibly impressive operation."

Talbot Farm Landscapes is responsible for turfing the ground of major stadiums including Wembley, the Walker's Stadium in Leicester, Crystal Palace Football Club's Selhurst Park in North London, Swansea City's ground and Epsom Racecourse.

It is also internationally renowned, with projects undertaken in France, Spain, Poland, Sweden, Malaysia and Qatar.