Seventy new jobs will be created as a ground-breaking new JCB machine rolls off the production line at the digger giant's world HQ.

Last year, JCB bosses were quoted saying their new high-visibility dumper trucks would create "more than 50" jobs.

Now manufacturing of the new models is in full swing at the firm's global headquarters in Rocester. A company spokesman has now confirmed the exact number of new roles which will be filled over the next 12 months as a result.

The new machine is leading the way with its unique selling point - a range of innovative safety features.

It has been specially designed to answer concerns about injuries sustained on construction sites involving dumpers.

JCB site dumper managing director Richard Butler said: "We are delighted that manufacturing is underway in the UK for a brand new range of JCB site dumpers, which will bring new levels of safety to the market through innovation.

"Reaction to the launch of this new range has been exceptional and customers can look forward to seeing the seven-and-three-tonne models on the JCB stand at the Executive Hire Show in February."

A JCB spokesman said: "The range being produced includes the innovative seven-tonne payload JCB 7T-1 Front Tip Hi-Viz model, designed to directly address growing industry concerns over accidents and serious injuries involving site dumpers on construction sites.

"The complete range is compliant with the latest safety legislation.

"It is part of a range of eight other site dumper models for the one-to-nine-tonne market.

"The biggest market for the machines is the UK and Ireland, followed by France.

"The JCB 7T-1 Front Tip Hi-Viz model features a reduced skip height and unique design, which delivers huge improvements in visibility, while a longer wheelbase and lower centre of gravity boosts stability.

"Operator protection is assured through a JCB SITESAFE cab, which incorporates an integrated protection system, potentially allowing the operator to remain in the cab while being loaded."