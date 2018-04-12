Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of new jobs will be created close to East Midlands Airport after an online retail company confirmed plans to build a huge 500,000 sq ft distribution centre.

Shop Direct, which owns retailers Very and Littlewoods, has announced proposals for the hub at East Midlands Gateway in Castle Donington in line with their plans to exit three separate UK sites.

The UK online firm has made the decision to come to the region following an 18-month review of its three current sites in the North-West of England.

The review concluded that the centres do not meet the company's "operational ambitions" and a new base at East Midlands Gateway would allow it to process more orders and use new technology "to become more responsive to customers."

According to the firm, about 500 new permanent roles will be created as a result of the move, with 200 to 300 agency workers joining the workforce at peak periods.

Development on the new site is expected to begin next month and it could be fully operational by 2021. Shop Direct will begin exiting sites in Shaw, Little Hulton and Raven, in Greater Manchester, in 2020, which is expected to impact about 2,000 roles.

Derek Harding, interim chief executive of Shop Direct, told the Derby Telegraph: "This is a tough day for the business and we know how difficult this news will be to hear for our teams in Shaw, Little Hulton and Raven.

"However, these proposals are necessary for the future and to enable us to grow and meet rising customer expectations."

It is understood that fellow online retail giants Amazon could also be on their way to East Midlands Gateway.

Last month, it was reported that the firm was understood to have negotiated a deal for a 500,000 sq ft facility, roughly the size of eight full-size football pitches.

The building, which will have two mezzanine floors providing 1.3 million sq ft of space, is expected to be ready by April 2019. A source said the deal would create up to 3,300 jobs.

It is also understood Nestlé, through third-party logistics operator XPO Logistics, is close to signing for a 700,000 sq ft distribution centre at the site – creating thousands more jobs.

East Midlands Gateway, located next to the M1 motorway and East Midlands Airport – the UK’s second-largest cargo airport – has planning consent for up to six million sq ft of logistics space and will incorporate a 50-acre strategic rail freight interchange.

Named SEGRO Logistics Park East Midlands Gateway, the development will directly create 7,250 jobs, alongside 900 construction roles and 3,000 indirect jobs.

SEGRO is funding £100 million of infrastructure at the interchange, including a 50-acre rail terminal and extensive road improvements designed to give the best possible connectivity to the 10 plots now available to occupiers.