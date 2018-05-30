Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Uttoxeter academic is channelling her inner chi to tackle the emerging issues of children's mental health problems and school stress - through the relaxing power of yoga.

Mini Me Yoga founder Dr Kate Bartram Brown PHD is travelling the UK to de-stress youngsters up and down the country.

Shockingly, she says her research has shown one in 10 children aged five-to-16 suffer from diagnosable mental health disorders.

But Dr Bartram Brown, whose qualifications are in natural medicine, claims her programme is helping them "grow emotionally, socially, mentally and physically" - and fending off the risk of mental issues in later life.

She said: "Young children are experiencing stress and anxiety which leads to mental and emotional disease which carries on into adulthood.

"Around three children in every class suffer from a diagnosable mental health disorder.

"We have children of all abilities, stress levels, socio-economic status, and many who require additional services at school for autism or other neuro-diverse needs that use the programme with a wide range of positive effects."

The entrepreneur's sister-in-law, Kelly Bradley, from Uttoxeter, is an active campaigner aiming to prevent suicide in young people after her brother, Dan, who was also from the town, tragically took his own life in 2012, aged just 33.

Getting life skills to children as young as possible has become a focus for her entire family, says Dr Bartram Brown, whose research paper was about "improving children’s mental and emotional wellbeing".

And Kelly's children, Elexie and Acacia Bartram, have become the faces of Mini Me Yoga, with their pictures featuring on the firm's literature.

Now the programme is being used by Talbot First School, in Kingstone, and St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, in Uttoxeter.

Dr Bartram Brown, 40, said: "Currently we're working with primary schools in the UK since our workshop is now eligible for the PE and sport premium Government funding. Schools are training their teachers to bring our programme into the classroom to help with the increasingly stressful life children have.

"It's been wonderful to hear that the primary school in Kingstone is to now undertake this training with one of the local ambassadors, Melissa Palmer.

"It's a lifelong dream to help all children but very special for it to be in practice in my home town."

What is Yoga?

(Image: Getty)

According to the NHS website: "Yoga is an ancient form of exercise that focuses on strength, flexibility and breathing to boost physical and mental wellbeing.

"The main components of yoga are postures (a series of movements designed to increase strength and flexibility) and breathing.

"The practice originated in India about 5,000 years ago and has been adapted in other countries in a variety of ways.

"Yoga is now commonplace in leisure centres, health clubs, schools, hospitals and surgeries."