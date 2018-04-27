Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A leading Burton businessman has slammed Lloyds Bank and urged the high street lender to reconsider dozens of branch closures amid cllaims small firms could be at greater risk from thieves.

Earlier this month the banking giant announced it would be closing 49 branches across the country, amounting to more than 300 job losses. This came after the company had announced it would be closing 49 outlets in a previous announcement last November.

Federation of Small Businesses national chairman, Mike Cherry, who has run WH Mason and Son in Wetmore Road for more than 40 years, has now urged Lloyds to reconsider the closures.

He said: "Now that Lloyds is well and truly back in the black, it should reconsider its aggressive branch closure programme. The public was there for the bank during the financial crash. It's high time that support was returned.

"When a town loses a bank branch it hurts vulnerable consumers, high street footfall and small business revenues.

"We've seen challenger banks who are expanding their branch networks also report strong results, so we know it's an approach that works from a commercial perspective."

Mr Cherry called for the 70 branches still threatened with closure following the announcements to be saved at a time of rising Lloyds profits. The latest closures do not affect Burton and South Derbyshire branches.

(Image: iStock)

Mr Cherry said: "If a small firm can't deposit and withdraw cash easily it has to store more on site, making it a target for theft.

"Equally, many small business owners have working relationships with branch staff that go back years. That's not something that can be replaced by an app.

"If the developments at TSB over the past few days have taught us anything, it's that sometimes you just have to visit a branch in person.

"Alongside branch closures, the big banks are now trying to force through a cut in funding for cash machines.

"If LINK's proposed reduction to the ATM interchange fee is allowed to go ahead, serious damage to high streets could be done. The regulator must intervene before that happens."

Lloyds Bank has been contacted in regard to Mr Cherry's comments but is yet to respond.