A fast-growing Burton firm is set to create up to 100 new jobs as part of major plans to expand across the globe - just six months after setting up headquarters in the town.

Project management company Malone Group, based in Centrum 100, revealed the boost for jobseekers in the area as part of ambitious efforts to grow its business, including launching in Canada.

The expansion programme comes just six months after its launch in the town and will see the majority of the roles operate out of the Burton headquarters in a bid to support its UK and international operations.

Chief executive Stephen Malone said: "Launching in Canada represents the next step in our plan to double our head count to more than 200 employees in the coming years across our Burton, Calgary and Dublin offices.

"The synergies between our food, beverage and pharmaceutical services in Europe and energy expertise in North America provides a solid platform for the next phase of growth for Malone Group."

The new jobs will be advertised in coming weeks and the company is on the lookout for process engineers, project managers, software engineers and safety professionals.

The company already employs more than 40 people in specialist engineering and safety roles who project manage some of the country's leading projects and work with blue chip organisations in the energy, brewing, pharmaceutical, food, beverage, energy, green-tech and utility sectors.

The Malone Group was first established in Ireland in 1999 and has been operating in the UK since 2012.

Mr Malone said: "Burton is the perfect location for us to grow. Malone Group specialises in working with the food and drink and pharmaceutical industries which are both growth areas for this location.

"As a company we have been operating in the United Kingdom since 2012 and we are keen to vary our scope of expertise to offer more to our clients.

"Recent acquisitions and the move to the central UK headquarters makes that possible."

Burton MP and Small Business Minister Andrew Griffiths helped open the firm's offices in January.

He said: "Malone Group's relocation to Burton sends out a strong signal to the industry that the town is an innovative player in an ever-changing industry.

"Our location at the heart of the country puts us in a prime position and is just one of the reasons as a town we are seeing such growth in the industry."

Chris Plant, director of the Burton and District Chamber of Commerce, said: "I would like to congratulate Malone Group on their expansion into Canada, a positive indication of their continued development and growth that they have experienced in Burton and elsewhere.

"In Burton, the business has been able to create skilled jobs in engineering and safety roles, contribute to the local economy and continue to be an active member of the business community and Burton and District Chamber of Commerce.

"I am more than confident that they will make this same positive impact in Canada, and I am keen to see how they will continue to grow and thrive in North America."