Burton MP Andrew Griffiths says there are "no excuses" for short-changing staff after 179 employers were named and shamed for underpaying thousands of minimum wage workers.

The Business Minister spoke out after the Government revealed that the most prolific offending sectors had been retail, hospitality and hairdressing.

Among those fined were Wagamama - which has an outlet in Derby - and Shoe Zone, which has a store in Burton's Octagon shopping centre, as was Marriott Hotels, which runs Breadsall Priory, near Derby. It is not known whether any Derbyshire and Burton employees were underpaid by the three groups.

Cedar Tree Care Home, in Littleover, was found to have underpaid 11 workers by £1,531.99 between June 2011 and December 2016.

As well as recovering back pay for 9,200 workers, the Government also fined the employers a total of £1.3 million in penalties for breaking national minimum wage laws.

Poultry meat giant Moy Park, which has a factory in Ashbourne, was also fined. It failed to pay £33,547.57 to 338 workers.

The naming and shaming comes ahead of the next rate rise on April 1, when the National Living Wage will go up from £7.50 to £7.83 per hour.

Apprentices under the age of 19 and those in the first year of their apprenticeship will benefit from a record 5.7 per cent rise - from £3.50 to £3.70.

Later this month the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy will launch a campaign to raise awareness of the new rates and encourage workers to speak to their employer if they think they are being underpaid.

Mr Griffiths said: "The world of work is changing and we have set out our plans to give millions of workers enhanced rights to ensure everyone is paid and treated fairly in the workplace.

"There are no excuses for short-changing workers. This is an absolute red line for this Government and employers who cross it will get caught - not only are they forced to pay back every penny but they are also fined up to 200 per cent of wages owed.

"Today's naming round serves as a sharp reminder to employers to get their house in order ahead of minimum wage rate rises on April 1."

Last month, the Government published its Good Work plan, which announced the right to a payslip for all workers. The new law is likely to benefit around 300,000 UK workers who do not currently get a payslip.

For those paid by the hour, payslips will also have to include how many hours the worker is paid for, making pay easier to understand and challenge if it is incorrect.