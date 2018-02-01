Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Another supermarket is set to axe jobs as Morrisons announces it will cut 1,500 shop floor workers.

The supermarket giant, which has stores in Burton and Swadlincote, said the shake-up was part of a restructure which would see more customer service staff and fewer managers, according to the Birmingham Mail.

Gary Mills, Morrisons retail director, said: "Our aim is to serve customers better with more frontline colleagues in stores improving product availability and helping customers at the check-outs.

"Very regrettably, there will be a period of uncertainty for some managers affected by these proposals and we'll be supporting them through this important process.

"Our commitment is to redeploy as many affected colleagues as possible."

Simultaneously Morrisons said it will create 1,700 junior jobs.

It comes just one day after retailer Marks & Spencer announced it is to shut one of its West Midlands shops as part of a closure programme affecting 13 stores.

Supermarkets Tesco and Sainsbury's, which both have stores across Burton, Swadlincote, Uttoxeter and Ashby, have also announced they are also planning to cut jobs.

Shop floor staff at Tesco stores across the country are awaiting to hear their fate after bosses announced plans to axe 1,700 jobs as part of a cost-cutting drive. Bosses said that the changes would see the roles of people manager, customer experience manager and compliance manager removed from large stores in an effort to simplify its operational structure.

Sainsbury’s is planning a "store management restructure" with bosses saying it is not cutting jobs and it is not its "intention" to "reduce headcount".

The BBC reports that Sainsbury's, which has more than 1,400 UK stores aims to make £500 million savings over the next three years by simplifying its organisation.