A new chapter will start in 2018 for a business support group in Burton which helps female business owners and entrepreneurs.

WiRE (Women in Rural Enterprise) is a monthly networking group for working women. It recently celebrated its sixth birthday with a party at the Brewhouse Arts Centre, which has been its home for the last two years.

One of the volunteer leaders of WiRE, writer and social media expert Elaine Pritchard, said: "We've had two wonderful years at the Brewhouse and we've seen the number of women attending increase steadily throughout this time.

"In fact, we've grown so much that we needed to find a new venue in the town, and we're delighted to announce that from January 2018 we'll be meeting at the Holiday Inn Express at Centrum 100."

Alan Northern, general manager of the hotel, said: "We are looking forward to welcoming the women of Burton's WiRE group to the Holiday Inn Express and we are delighted that they are making their new home with us.

"They have done some important work in the past six years helping local women develop skills and confidence and start or grow their businesses."

WiRE is a not-for-profit organisation with 70 networking groups around the UK. All the groups are run by volunteers with experience of running their own businesses.

The first meeting at the Holiday Inn Express will be on Wednesday January 10, from 7pm until 9pm, when international speaker and trainer Sue Tonks, will speak about The POWER of the Initial Meeting – The Secrets to Building Relationships.

WiRE Burton welcomes women who volunteer for charities as well as those running their own business or working for someone else's venture. It costs just £8 for non-members to visit WiRE Burton, or £5 for members. For more details, and to book a place, you can do so here