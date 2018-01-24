Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton business will once again be a driving force behind a Scottish awards night billed the food and drink Oscars.

Palletforce, based in Centrum 100, is to sponsor the prestige Brand Success of the Year award at this year's Scotland Food and Drink Excellence Awards, which take place in June at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

Bosses said the awards, known as the food and drink "Oscars", recognise businesses and individuals who are leading the way with innovation, enterprise and quality in Scotland's thriving food and drink industry.

It is the fourth year that Palletforce has sponsored the Brand Success category.

Dave Holland, sales and marketing director, said: "Scotland's thriving food and drink industry plays a major part in the country's economy, and Palletforce is proud to play its part in this ongoing success story.

"These awards acknowledge outstanding achievements across the whole industry, but as the market leader in the UK express distribution sector we understand the importance of an effective and robust brand – which is why we are once again thrilled to sponsor this category."

Organised by Scotland Food and Drink, in partnership with the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland, the awards will recognise excellence across 22 categories including products, environmental sustainability, Scottish sourcing, investing in people and young talent.

"The Scotland Food and Drink Excellence Awards allow us to shine a light on the skill, dedication and innovation of Scotland's very best food and drink producers," said James Withers, chief executive of Scotland Food and Drink.

"The awards provide an invaluable platform to highlight to the nation and beyond the strength of our industry and the wealth of talent across all sectors."