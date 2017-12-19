The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Burton restaurant which has been serving customers for more than 30 years has been named the best Chinese in the Midlands in a national food awards competition.

The Kwei Ping Restaurant, in Station Street, was officially named the Best in Midlands at the inaugural British Chinese Food Awards.

After being shortlisted a few weeks ago, Kwei Ping staff were invited to attend the awards evening at the Hilton Heathrow where they were named champions in their category.

Julie Cheung, the manager of Kwei Ping, said: "We couldn't believe it when they announced that we were the winner for best in Midlands.

We hear from our customers all the time how nice our food is, but to be declared the best Chinese restaurant in the Midlands in a national competition is just fantastic.

"I'd like to thank my husband, Loi, for his dedication as head chef in our busy kitchen and I would also like to thank all our customers; we wouldn't be here without your support."

The Kwei Ping Restaurant is a family-run Cantonese restaurant based in the town centre.

It is headed by husband and wife team Loi and Julie Cheung who have been serving a wide range of oriental dishes for more than 30 years.

Mrs Cheung said: "Our staff are friendly and welcoming and are always willing to make helpful recommendations for those new to oriental cuisine.

"Although we pride ourselves on our authentic Chinese cuisine, we also serve an excellent selection of western dishes."

The British Chinese Food Awards were launched this year to celebrate Chinese food.