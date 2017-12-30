The video will start in 8 Cancel

Discount giant Poundland - which launched its first store in Burton more than 25 years ago - is branching out into Poland.

The store, which still occupies a site in The Octagon shopping centre, already has stores in Spain and France under the Dealz brand name it uses for its European stores, and will now be launching in Poland in February, according to reports.

It will be the first store under the Poundland umbrella to open in Eastern Europe.

Poundland, famous for its price format of selling everything for £1, is still a popular choice for families.

The brand was founded by former market trader Steve Smith and his father from an upstairs office in Sedgley, and the company is still based at its headquarters in Willenhall.

The first Poundland store opened in Burton in December 1990.

The Smith family sold up for £50 million in 2002 and the company has since had a string of owners. Most recently it was bought by the South African-based retail giant Steinhoff last year in a £610 million deal.

The success of nine stores in Spain led to Poundland opening seven stores in France over the last year.

It has also opened 130 Pep&Co budget fashion outlets within Poundland stores including one in Burton.

Poundland's managing director Barry Williams, and Pepkor chief operator officer Sean Cardinaal, said in a letter to staff this week: "In just 12 months we’ve re-established a robust, profitable business generating cash and trading more strongly than we have in many years.

"We’re excited about trading…into the New Year. We’re on a roll and can count on your support to ensure we keep delighting customers old and new in our stores."

Dealz’ first two stores were opened in Blanchardstown and Portlaoise, Ireland, in 2011. Rapid expansion in the first six months provided more than 200 new jobs to the Irish economy.

In July 2014, Poundland opened its first store in Spain under the Dealz España name.

In June, this year, Marcin Langowski joined Poundland as Managing Director of Dealz, responsible for launching and expanding Dealz in Central and Eastern Europe.