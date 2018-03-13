Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A village pub is under new ownership - but familiar faces will be staying behind the bar.

Webb Hotel Group has taken over The Red Lion in Duffield Lane, Newborough, adding the pub to its portfolio of hotels. The pub was owned previously by private landlords Nick Coleman and Roger Punchard.

Webb Hotel Group is owned by the Webb family, who bought Moor Hall Hotel and Spa in Sutton Coldfield more than 50 years ago. The group also includes The George Hotel and The Cathedral Hotel, which are both in Lichfield, and The Gables Hotel, near Bristol.

Bosses said that The Red Lion is a popular village pub attracting locals and tourists from afar. It has a top three rating on Trip Advisor and is "well-known and loved for its great food and service". It is open seven days a week from noon and serves food lunch times and evenings Monday to Saturday and all-day Sunday.

The pub will continue to be managed by the existing team of manager Emma Smith and head chef Adam Bonner, who have run the pub for four years. Additionally, the existing 19 staff will also be kept on.

Michael Webb, chairman of Webb Hotel Group, said: "We are thrilled to have added The Red Lion to our group of businesses. As a local of the pub for many years I have experienced the great community atmosphere and I look forward to bringing a family touch to the business.

"The philosophy of Webb Hotel Group is of personal service and attention to detail and to provide a real warm welcome – something which The Red Lion fits perfectly."