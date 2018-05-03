Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A village pub on the outskirts of Burton which has been given a new look following a major refurbishment has reopened its doors.

Bosses at the Spread Eagle, which is part of the Vintage Inns collection, say the pub is holding onto its rural charm and rustic character after reopening with a brand new menu.

Visitors to the Church Road pub, in Rolleston, can take advantage of the roaring fires in winter and the new outside dining area to make the most of summer nights.

Keith Spalton, general manager of The Spread Eagle, said: "We wanted the new look to provide guests with a cosy pub where they can enjoy dinner, have a few drinks after their busy day or simply to relax with their four-legged friends and read the Sunday paper.

"The Spread Eagle is in a fantastic location on the outskirts of Burton, and we have an amazing support network around us, so we hope that all of our guests, both regulars and first-timers, love the transformation."

The Spread Eagle celebrated the reopening, which bosses said cost a six-figure sum, with a brand-new menu aimed at tickling the taste buds of guests, with new dishes including Black Pearl Scallops, British Venison Steak, and a host of puddings including sticky toffee and apple pudding.

To celebrate its new-look, The Spread Eagle is holding a 'Taste of Vintage' event where guests will be able to sample a selection of the new dishes, chat to Keith and the team, as well as celebrate with a free glass of bubbles. The event will be taking place from 7pm on Thursday, May 10.

Anyone wanting to attend the VIP launch event can do so by emailing vintageinns@spottydogcommunications.com with the subject line "The Spread Eagle's Taste of Vintage" to register an interest and places will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.