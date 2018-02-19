Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of jobs at the meat supplier which led to Steak Night being cancelled at many Wetherspoon pubs because there was no beef on the menu have been made redundant as the firm went into administration.

Earlier this month, a probe was launched into Derbyshire-based Russell Hume by the Food Standards Agency after its inspectors carried out an unannounced audit of one of its sites.

The Derby company, which supplied meat to pubs operated by Wetherspoon, Marston's and Greene King, became the subject of enforcement action by the Food Standards Agency after it widened its investigation into other sites where it claimed to have found "issues of serious non-compliance" relating to procedures and processes around use-by dates.

However, it has now emerged that the company, which has processing sites across the UK has gone into administration, with the loss of 266 jobs.

Chris Pole and Mark Orton, from KPMG Restructuring, have been appointed joint administrators at the firm, which also supplied a number of hotels and restaurants.

It comes after Russell Hume, which has its head office in Derby, was forced to stop production at its sites in Liverpool, Birmingham, London, Boroughbridge, Exeter and Fife, and recall products as a result of the Food Standards Agency's investigation, which is ongoing.

Mr Pole, who is a partner at KPMG, said: "The recent product recall and halt in operations has caused significant customer attrition and trading difficulties, which in turn has led the directors to take the decision to place the company into administration.

"Regrettably, with little prospect of production restarting on site, a total of 266 people have been made redundant.

"Our priority over the coming days will be to work with all affected employees to provide the assistance they need in claiming monies owed from the Redundancy Payments Office.

"We will also be seeking buyers for the business and its assets. Any interested parties are advised to contact us as soon as possible."

When news of the Food Standards Agency's investigation first broke, a number of businesses which had their meat supplied to them by Russell Hume were affected.

In case of Wetherspoon it was forced to cancel its Tuesday Steak Club. Many of Russell Hume's customers have now switched to alternative suppliers.

Russell Hume employs a total of 302 people - and out of the 266 redundancies it is not yet known whether any have been made at the firm's Derby headquarters.

In a joint statement, the company's directors said: "Unfortunately, the Food Standards Agency's action created impossible trading conditions for us, and after careful reflection we have decided the best thing for the company and its creditors is to put Russell Hume into administration.

"This decision has been heartbreaking. We will continue to work with the Food Standards Agency with regards to the issues it raised, but we still feel its action has been out of all proportion to the concerns it says it has identified.

"Had it worked more closely with us in the crucial early stages of the situation, then jobs may not have been lost.

"The fact that its investigations have become industry-wide and a number of other firms have also had issues, strongly suggests there is a lack of clarity in the industry and in current Food Standards Agency guidelines.

"Prior to this, we had a long, unblemished record for supplying quality meat products. We would like to thank our customers for their support, but above all our loyal and hard-working staff, some of whom have been with us a great many years.

"They were all an integral part of our success and we are very sorry the Russell Hume story should have ended in such a sudden and devastating way. Our thoughts today are with them and their families."

At the time the Food Standards Agency said it had found issues od 'serious non-compliance' relating to procedures and processes around use by dates'.