Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shoppers in Burton and South Derbyshire looking to save cash could soon pick up canned or dried food for just 10p - but there is a catch.

The Co-operative will be offering the food - which is all past its sell-by date - across 125 stores throughout the East of England.

Meanwhile, Co-Op bosses in Burton and South Derbyshire are watching how the trial goes with interest.

Tinned goods and dried food which carry "best before" dates, rather than "use by" dates, will be included in the scheme, being tested in East Anglia with a view to establishing it nationwide if successful.

Shoppers at 125 East of England Co-op stores are now able to pick up the "perfectly edible" items as part of a campaign by the chain to reduce its impact on the environment.

According to the Food Standards Agency, the "best before" date is about quality, not safety, with food safe to eat after that date but past its prime.

A spokesman for Central England Co-operative said: "We are aware of the work that East of England Co-operative Society is doing to cut wastage of best before items, and we are watching the trial with interest.

"We have a number of long-running initiatives to ensure we manage our food surpluses for the greatest benefit of our communities and our business.

"Our distribution centre works closely with Fareshare East Midlands to redistribute supply chain surpluses, while our internal processes are continuously being reviewed and updated to ensure that our ordering, pricing and waste management maximise benefit.

"Our Christmas campaign, launched on November 15, encourages our colleagues and customers to donate food and toiletry items for people in crisis this Christmas.

"This is an extension of our existing relationships with more than 50 local foodbanks and food projects throughout the trading area, which runs 365 days a year.

"Over the Christmas period the campaign is increasing the effort to provide as much as possible for those in need."

Roger Grosvenor, joint chief executive of East of England Co-op, told trade magazine The Grocer customers appreciated the opportunity to save money, with many of the 10p items flying off the shelves within an hour of them being reduced during the scheme's trial.

He said: "This is not a money-making exercise, but a sensible move to reduce food waste and keep edible food in the food chain.

"By selling perfectly edible food we can save 50,000 plus items every year that would otherwise have gone to waste.

"The vast majority of customers understand they are fine to eat."

The Food Standards Agency estimates the UK throws away seven million tonnes of food every year, the majority of which could have been eaten.

The East of England Co-op's campaign, entitled The Co-op Guide to Dating, will run with the slogan "Don't be a binner. Have it for dinner!"