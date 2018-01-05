Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thriving night-time venue popular with people across East Staffordshire has enjoyed a "successful" Christmas and New Year – with plans in place to invest and offer even more for customers in 2018.

Pete Terry, boss of Society and Manhattans, which has venues in both High Street, Burton, and Market Place, Uttoxeter, spoke out about the success of his bars over the festive period and his plans for 2018.

He said: "In Uttoxeter, we had a very successful festive period with people partying with us throughout Christmas and New Year.

"We have a loyal clientele in Uttoxeter and we love seeing the same faces coming regularly to party with us.

"In Burton, it was a bit more challenging at Christmas but New Year was very, very good."

Now Mr Terry and his team aim to capitalise on their recent success to ensure customers are rewarded with more memorable nights out over the next 12 months.

He added: "We will be looking to invest and improve across our sites in 2018, including our other venue in Ashby, as well as looking at opening a new site in Leek.

"In Burton, we will be offering more specialised nights including ones for people in the area from Russia and Poland.

"We will have great offers all year round but January will see us putting on a great sale for our customers.

"January is normally a quite month in the industry, so we decided to cut some prices and reward regulars and hopefully tempt a few others to come out and party with us this month.

"All of our venues offer a little bit of something for everyone – all kinds of music for all kinds of people.

"We think that we offer a great and entertaining night out and look forward to welcoming people from across Staffordshire during 2018."