Youngsters from a Burton drama school have been honing their skills in front and behind the camera.

Children at StageScreen, which is based at the Burton Albion Community Hub, in Grange Street, have been given a reason to celebrate with a £2,700 grant from Central England Co-operative.

The school works with children under the age of 18 to train them in a variety of skills related to acting, musical theatre and film.

The grant was made possible due to the society's Western Membership and Community Council and has been used to purchase a variety of equipment to allow youngsters of all ages to do everything involved with producing movies including acting, filming and editing.

Heather Gallagher, from StageScreen, said: "We are thrilled that we received funding from the Central England Co-op. It allowed our students to create some great short films based on the values and principles of the Co-op.

"They created their own scripts, story boards and helped behind the camera as well as being in front of it."

The Co-op runs six regional Membership and Community Councils across 16 counties, which are made up of Co-op members who are passionate about their community and want to make a difference within it.

Each council is given funding and support by the Co-op to organise activities and events ranging from keep fit and gardening to educational visits, school workshops and dance classes.

James Knight, member and community relations officer, said: "The Co-operative has a long tradition of giving back to the community, and we welcome the opportunity to make a real difference to the lives and education of local people.

"It is really important to have strong links with the local community and I am proud the Western Membership and Community Council were able to support StageScreen with this grant.

"It has allowed youngsters to further their education in the arts in a fun and safe environment."

Bosses said that becoming a member of Central England Co-operative offers a whole host of benefits ranging from collecting points every time shoppers spend in store to earn a share of the profits, access to members activities and community initiatives including the Community Dividend Fund, which hands out grants of up to £5,000 to charities and good causes across the society's trading estate.

More details about StageScreen can be found online at stagescreen.co.uk and the films created by youngsters as a result of the grant can be viewed by heading to YouTube and searching for 'StageScreenUK'.