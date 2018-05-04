Bosses at a firm based on the outskirts of Burton are celebrating after being landing a coveted industry award from the Queen for its work across the globe.

Swift-Cut Automation, which is based in Lancaster Park, Needwood, has been awarded the 2018 Queen's Award for International Trade for being a leading manufacturer of plasma and waterjet cutting systems.

The sought-after Queen's Awards for Enterprise are handed to businesses that excel in one of four categories: international trade, innovation, sustainable development and promoting opportunity.

The International Trade Award was given to the firm to recognise successful efforts to expand the business on a global scale.

Ian Harrison, director of exports for The Midlands at the Department for International Trade, chief executive of Swift-Cut Automation Derek Davies, Liam Fox, Secretary of State for International Trade, and Neil Smith, the company's global development director

Neil Smith, the firm's international global development director, was understandably delighted at the recognition.

He said: "We are thrilled that our international growth and success has been recognised by the Queen's Award, arguably the most prestigious business accolade in the UK and a testament to our product, our team and our vision."

Since its inception in 2011, Swift-Cut has risen from a company designing and manufacturing just one plasma cutting table in the UK to a global success story – launching in 35 countries, exporting more than 80 per cent of its business globally and producing a range of highly capable, efficient cutting machines with a reputation for innovation, affordability and quality.

Liam Fox, Secretary of State for International Trade, opened Swift-Cut's new factory recently.

He said: "Success stories like Swift-Cut Automation are flying the flag for British quality and expertise, bringing a boost to their local economies."

The business was launched after partners Alan Swift and Derek Davies recognised a gap in the market for quality built, affordably priced plasma cutting machines.

Its cutting systems include the Pro range, the smaller Swifty and the newest addition, the Swift-Jet waterjet cutting machine.