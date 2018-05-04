Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bosses at a firm based on the outskirts of Burton are celebrating after being landing a coveted industry award from the Queen for its work across the globe.

Swift-Cut Automation, which is based in Lancaster Park, Needwood, has been awarded the 2018 Queen's Award for International Trade for being a leading manufacturer of plasma and waterjet cutting systems.

The sought-after Queen's Awards for Enterprise are handed to businesses that excel in one of four categories: international trade, innovation, sustainable development and promoting opportunity.

The International Trade Award was given to the firm to recognise successful efforts to expand the business on a global scale.

Neil Smith, the firm's international global development director, was understandably delighted at the recognition.

He said: "We are thrilled that our international growth and success has been recognised by the Queen's Award, arguably the most prestigious business accolade in the UK and a testament to our product, our team and our vision."

Since its inception in 2011, Swift-Cut has risen from a company designing and manufacturing just one plasma cutting table in the UK to a global success story – launching in 35 countries, exporting more than 80 per cent of its business globally and producing a range of highly capable, efficient cutting machines with a reputation for innovation, affordability and quality.

Liam Fox, Secretary of State for International Trade, opened Swift-Cut's new factory recently.

He said: "Success stories like Swift-Cut Automation are flying the flag for British quality and expertise, bringing a boost to their local economies."

The business was launched after partners Alan Swift and Derek Davies recognised a gap in the market for quality built, affordably priced plasma cutting machines.

Its cutting systems include the Pro range, the smaller Swifty and the newest addition, the Swift-Jet waterjet cutting machine.