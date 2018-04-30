Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marmite maker Unilever has signed up to a new recycling label scheme aimed at seeing much more packaging, especially plastics, recycled instead of ending up in landfill or in the oceans.

Unilever UK, which makes the famous brown yeast extract spread Marmite at its plant in Wellington Road, Burton, has announced its membership of the On-Pack Recycling Label scheme, which will see new recycling labels introduced across many of its brands in the UK during 2018.

The scheme aims to help households correctly recycle more packaging material, more often.

Unilever bosses said the move aligns with the company's broader commitment to increase the use of recycled plastic content in packaging and to ensure 100 per cent of its plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

Yvette Edwards, sustainable business and communications director for Unilever UK and Ireland, said: "We know that recycling and the wider issue of plastic waste is important to the people who buy our products.

"Our membership of On-Pack Recycling Label scheme moves us further in the right direction by providing recycling guidance that is simple, clear and consistent.

"With our presence in 98 per cent of UK homes, we can be part of the solution to improving recycling rates across the nation."

Unilever has joined 42 household names that has set a deadline of 2025 to eliminate all packaging that cannot be reused.

Big names include supermarkets Tesco, Morrisons, Asda, Marks and Spencer, Sainsbury's, Aldi and Lidl.

Jane Bevis, chairman of On-Pack Recycling Label, said: "We're delighted that Unilever is joining On-Pack Recycling Label and adopting our labelling on its UK brands as part of their commitment to engaging customers in taking environmental and social action.

"Our membership covers tiny start-ups right through to global brands, and that's the strength of our labelling.

"Clear, consistent messaging for consumers giving evidenced recycling advice, no matter whose packaging they are looking at.

"With Unilever's family of brands also rolling out the label it means even more people see that same advice on their favourite brands, every day. That's what consumers keep telling us they want."

Recognised by more than seven in 10 consumers, the On-Pack Recycling Label scheme offers the most widely known packaging recycling label guidance in the UK.

The guidance is divided into three categories and helps consumers understand what they can and cannot recycle in their local council's kerbside collection, and what should be taken to the council's recycling centres.