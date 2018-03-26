Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A legendary Uttoxeter salon is moving premises after around 40 years of being at the cutting edge of the town's High Street.

Tangles will migrate from its familiar place in the row of shops opposite Uttoxeter Library on Good Friday, March 30.

Thousands of Uxonians have had their hair cut at the unisex family-run establishment down the decades.

And now, according to owner Emma Demaine, it is time to try "something new" with a move to new premises at Old Saddlers Yard.

She said: "Everyone in Uttoxeter recognises Tangles - it's been so well-established down the years.

"Before I took over, my auntie, Suzanne Hyde ran the place, and now my other auntie, Marianne Backhouse, is among my staff.

"So it's a shame to be leaving where we've always been, but we all just feel it's time for something new.

"We wanted a complete re-fit and everyone knows to re-vamp where you already are means ripping things up and starting again.

"But to move to somewhere completely new is like a blank canvas and we've been able to make it in our own image.

"My husband, Mark, is a joiner and has done a lot of the work himself. He's even made me my dream reception desk and none of this would have been possible without him."

Emma, who lives with 29-year-old Mark and children three-month-old Harling and 18-month-old Henry in Checkley, currently manages a six-strong team of stylists, who are also barber-trained.

Many of those who have had their hair cut at Tangles will remember Anne Bowyer, who has worked there for decades.

Emma said: "Anne is an amazing hair dresser and is definitely the most recognisable face at the salon. Everyone loves her."

Now the team are gearing up for a launch day on Good Friday, March 30, at their new home.

Emma said: "All of us girls will be there from 1pm to 5pm for an open house, so everyone can see the new salon and have a look around.

"There'll be prosecco and home-made cakes from my mum, Linda Backhouse, who's an amazing baker.

"We'll be offering free colouring consultations and people can come in, find out about everything we offer and book appointments.

"They can have a look at our blow-dry menu, which offers lots of options on how customers would like their blow-dries, and up-do menu for special occasions like race days and weddings."

More information is available online at http://tanglessalonuttoxeter.co.uk/