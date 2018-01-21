Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists are being warned to expect disruption to council-owned car parks next week due to plans to carry out surface repairs.

East Staffordshire Borough Council will be completing repairs to its car parks from Monday, January 22, with works expected to be completed by Friday, January 26, depending on the weather conditions.

Drivers are being told that car parks will remain open however some areas will be cordoned off while the repairs take place.

The borough council has not confirmed which car parks will be repaired but it operates car parks at Burton Place and Coopers Square shopping centres, Bond Street, Fleet Street, High Street, and at the Market Place in Burton.

East Staffordshire Borough Council is also responsible for car parks at Meadowside Leisure Centre, Burton Library and the Town Hall as well as The Maltings, Trinity Road and Uttoxeter Leisure centre in Uttoxeter.

Motorists are also being reminded that, later this month, two-way traffic lights will be in place on a major road for gas works. From Monday, January 29, until Friday, February 2, the A444 will have the lights operating in Main Street, Overseal, while Cadent, formerly known as the National Grid Gas Distribution, carries out further essential works to services under the road to connect properties to the network.

However, drivers can breathe a bit of a sigh of relief after closures to another major Burton road have been postponed until later in the year.

Signs had been put up at either end of Wellington Road by Staffordshire County Council saying it was to be closed for two days from Saturday, January 27.

This was due to highways work which was planned to be carried out over the weekend. This will now take place later in the year. Exactly when this will be is not yet known.