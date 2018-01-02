The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton singletons can now apply to appear in this year's series of Love Island.

More than 60,000 people have signed up to apply for the popular sunshine show, despite the application process opening just four days ago.

Producers are keen for people from Burton to apply and be involved.

The winners are voted for by the public and take home £100,000 which they can either choose to split or one person can choose to take it all for themselves.

There is still plenty of time to apply and the deadline is April 30.

Nevertheless, ITV’s producers have revealed that they have been overwhelmed by the early response.

“The show’s success last year was unprecedented. Bosses are already working hard to ensure the next series lives up to expectations,” a show source told The Sun.

“They will do their best to sign up ideal islanders from the tens of thousands of wannabes.”

(Image: ITV Plc)

A whopping 80,000 people applied to be on last year's show, and it seems likely that this figure will be surpassed for 2018's show.

Would-be contestants are asked to submit two photographs including a clear headshot and a full-length image.

Hopefuls - who must be over 18 - are also asked to send a self made video explaining why they think they would make great contestants.

The show is set to begin airing in June and will run for eight weeks - although applicants are asked to be available 'exclusively' for the show for ten weeks in total.