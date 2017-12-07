The video will start in 8 Cancel

Last year stands out for many - mainly because we lost iconic stars such as George Michael, Carrie Fisher, Prince and David Bowie.

And the deaths have continued into this year with the sad news that Bill Paxton passed away, along with Gorden Kaye, John Hurt and Tara Palmer-Tomkinson.

Here's a look at all of the celebrities we've lost in 2017 so far who inspired generations and will do for years to come.

DECEMBER

Christine Keeler

The model, whose affair with Tory Cabinet Minister John Profumo rocked British politics to its core, died aged 75 after suffering from a lung condition for several months.

She was propelled into the global spotlight at only age 19 after an affair with the Secretary of State for War and a Russian diplomat during the Cold War.

Her son Seymour Platt said: "There was a lot of good around Chris's rather tragic life, because there was a family around her that loved her.

"I think what happened to her back in the day was quite damaging."

Johnny Hallyday

The veteran French rock star passed away aged 74 on December 6 after a battle with lung cancer.

His wife Laeticia Hallyday said in a statement: "Johnny Hallyday has left us. I write these words without believing them. But yet, it's true. My man is no longer with us.

"He left us tonight as he lived his whole life, with courage and dignity."

NOVEMBER

David Cassidy

Former teen heart-throb David Cassidy died aged 67 after suffering acute liver and kidney failure.

The Partridge Family star had been in a medically induced coma after being taken to hospital in Florida last week when his faltering health declined.

"On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy," his publicist said in a statement.

"David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years."

The 67-year-old pop idol, who suffered years of alcohol abuse, had been battling dementia in the final months of his life following his dramatic fall from grace of the adoration he once knew.

Rodney Bewes

Rodney Bewes - star of BBC sitcom The Likely Lads - died aged 79.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Rodney's agent Michelle Braidman tweeted: "It is with great sadness that we confirm that our dear client, the much-loved actor Rodney Bewes, passed away this morning.

"Rodney was a true one-off. We will miss his charm and ready wit."

Whatever Happened to The Likely Lads? was one of the most popular sitcoms the BBC ever made and Bewes played the going-up-in-the-world and hen-pecked Bob Ferris.

In the mid 1970s, the show pulled in 27 million viewers at its peak.

Malcolm Young

After a long battle with dementia, the legendary guitarist and founder of AC/DC died on November 19 aged 64.

Surrounded by his family, he died peacefully in his sleep.

They family said in a statement on Facebook: "Renowned for his musical prowess, Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many.

"From the outset, he knew what he wanted to achieve and, along with his younger brother, took to the world stage giving their all at every show. Nothing less would do for their fans."

Lil Peep

(Image: Getty EU)

American rapper Lil Peep died on November 15 aged 21 years old in a suspected suicide.

The singer, real name Gustav Åhr, was also known for his many YouTube videos which accumulated millions of views from fans.

Keith Barron

Actor Keith Barron died on November 15 aged 83 after a short illness.

Barron was most famous for his role in sitcom Duty Free in the 1980s. He also starred in ITV drama Where the Heart Is and in 2007 appeared on Coronation Street as George Trench.

Antonio Carluccio

Italian chef Antonio Carluccio died on November 8 aged 80, after a fall at home.

London-based Antonio's career spanned an epic 50 years, but he was best known for BBC2's Two Greedy Italians, which he hosted with fellow Italian chef Gennaro Contaldo.

He also opened the much loved Carluccio's chain of restaurants, which started life as a humble Italian food shop opened by Antonio and his wife in 1991.

He later opened the Neal Street Restaurant in Covent Garden, London, which traded for 26 years, and in 2007 was appointed an OBE for services to the catering industry.

OCTOBER

Fats Domino

Legendary rock and roll singer Fats Domino died on October 25 at the age of 89. His biggest hits included Blueberry Hill and Ain't That A Shame.

The star amassed 35 US Billboard Top 40 successes, selling over 100 million records and influencing a number of other musicians including Elvis Presley and The Beatles.

Robert Guillaume

Actor Robert Guillaume died on October 24 aged 89 following a battle with prostate cancer.

The star was best known as the titular character in sitcom Benson, and provided the voice for Rafiki in Disney movie The Lion King.

He also appeared in hit video game Half Life 2, voicing scientist Eli Vance.

Rodney Bickerstaffe

Rodney Bickerstaffe, the former general secretary of Unison died aged 72 on October3.

Mr Bickerstaffe led the public sector union NUPE before it became Unison, and was also a former president of the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn described him in glowing terms as "warm, decent and principled" and a "great friend".

Tom Petty

Legendary rocker Tom Petty passed away aged 66 on October 2 after he was found unconscious and in cardiac arrest at his Malibu home.

Following conflicting reports, his longtime manager Tony Dimitriades confirmed the sad news.

"On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty," he said in a statement.

"He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived."

Gord Downie

Gord Downie, lead singer of Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip, passed away on October 17, aged 53.

While not well known in the UK, The Tragically Hip have won multiple awards in Canada and nine of their albums reached No. 1 in the Canadian charts.

His death was widely mourned in Canada with well known figures, such as Ryan Reynolds, Seth Rogen and Rush, all remembering the singer on Twitter.

SEPTEMBER

Hugh Hefner

The founder of Playboy Hugh Hefner died on September 27 at the age of 91.

A spokesman said he died "peacefully" from "natural causes" at his home The Playboy Mansion in Hollywood "surrounded by loved ones".

Hefner launched Playboy magazine in 1953 and the X-rated brand spawned TV and film companies and the famous mansion where he lived alongside dozens of his 'Bunnies'.

Always presiding over his realm in silk pajamas and a smoking jacket while puffing on a pipe, Hefner had three wives and claimed to have slept with more than 1,000 women in his lifetime.

He is survived by his 31-year-old wife Crystal, four children, Christie, who served as chief executive of Playboy Enterprise for more than 20 years, David, Marston and Cooper, who currently serves as chief creative oficer at the company.

(Image: ITV)

Coronation Street star Liz Dawn passed away aged 77 on September 25 after developing severe breathing problems resulting from emphysema.

The soap actress trod the Corrie cobbles as Vera Duckworth for 34 years, making her first appearance in 1974 ­alongside on-screen husband Jack, played by Bill Tarmey.

She left in 2008 but made one last ­appearance in 2010 when her ghost visited Jack before he passed away.

Charles Bradley

American funk singer Charles Bradley passed away aged 68 after battling stomach cancer. His death was announced via his official Twitter account on September 23.

Bradley got his big break later in life, getting a deal with Daptone Records in 2002 after being spotted moonlighting as a James Brown impersonator.

His music featured in a number of hit TV shows, including Suits and Ray Donovan. Charles himself appeared in Netflix's Marvel superhero series Luke Cage, performing his track Ain't It a Sin.

William G Stewart

Former Fifteen To One host William G Stewart passed away aged 84 on September 21 after a brief illness.

A producer and director, Stewart became a household name when he presented the general knowledge quiz which ran from 1988 until 2003.

Frank Vincent

Sopranos star Frank Vincent died on September 13 at the age of 78.

The actor, who also starred in Goodfellas, passed away at a New Jersey hospital while undergoing surgery following a heart attack.

Frank starred in a number of Martin Scorsese films during his career, which spanned 41 years.

Walter Becker

Steely Dan guitarist and co-founder Walter Becker died at the age of 67 on September 3.

Although no official cause of death has been given, according to reports in the US he had been "very ill and underwent surgery last month".

Becker, along with co-member Donald Fagen, wrote some huge hits in the 70's, including "Reelin' in the Years," "Rikki Don't Lose that Number," "Deacon Blues," "Kid Charlemagne," "Hey Nineteen," and 'My Old School."

The jazz-rock group broke up in 1981 but reunited in the 90's and produced several albums, including Two Against Nature, which bagged four Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.

AUGUST

Jay Thomas

Cheers star Jay Thomas died aged 69 after a battle with cancer.

The sitcom star played Eddie LeBec in the hit show. He also appeared on Mork & Mindy and Murphy Brown, the latter role winning him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy

Dick Gregory

Dick Gregory passed away on August 19, aged 84. The pioneering standup comedian and civil rights activist made his advocacy work a key component of his on-stage persona.

Gregory made his mark in the early 1960s as a rare black comedian who was a success in nightclubs geared to white audiences. His big break famously came in 1960 when he was invited by Playboy founder Hugh Hefner to perform at his Playboy Lounge in Chicago.

His activism saw him working with Martin Luther King Jr., and he was an early opponent of the Vietnam war and South Africa's apartheid.

Bruce Forsyth

(Image: Getty)

Legendary entertainer and face of dance show Strictly Come Dancing, Bruce Forsyth died at the age of 89.

Bruce is recognised by the Guinness World Records as having the longest television career for a male entertainer.

He shot to fame in the mid-1950s on ITV series Sunday Night at the London Palladium, before hosting shows like The Generation Game, Play Your Cards Right, The Price Is Right and You Bet!

The star also co-presented Strictly Come Dancing from 2004 to 2013, and was well known for his catchphrase, "Nice to see you, to see you nice" – which went on to be voted the most popular UK catchphrase in 2007 by the British public.

Sonny Landham

Predator star Sonny Landham passed away on August 17 aged 76.

The actor, who played Billy in the classic 1987 action movie alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, died from congestive heart failure at a hospital in Kentucky.

Landham also appeared in The Warriors and 48 Hours.

Glen Campbell

Country music legend Glen Campbell died on August 8 at the age of 81.

The singer passed away after a "long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease" in Nashville, with the news of his death revealed in a statement on his official website.

Campbell, best known for his hits Rhinestone Cowboy, Wichita Lineman and Gentle On My Mind, was being cared for in a specialist unit.

Lord Hart

Lord Hart, former government advisor during the Tony Blair years before joining the House of Lords in 2004, died on August 3 aged 77 after a battle with cancer.

He was godfather to Tony Blair's daughter Kathry and advised the Lord Chancellor from 1998 and 2007, working for Lord Irvine and Lord Falconer.

Lord Bassam, Labour's chief whip in the House of Lords said: "Lord Garry Hart's passing is very sad for the Labour Party but it's his wife Val, their family and friends who are now at the forefront of our thoughts."

Robert Hardy

Actor Robert Hardy star of All Creatures Great and Small and Harry Potter, sadly passed away on August 3 aged 91.

A graduate from Oxford University, Hardy was best known for his role as senior veterinarian Siegried Farnon in All Creatures Great and Small and also appeared in Inspector Morse, Manhunt and Edward the Seventh.

JULY

Deborah Watling

Doctor Who actress Deborah Watling passed away on July 21, six weeks after being diagnosed with lung cancer. Watling began her acting career aged just nine years old, but her big TV break came when she landed the role of companion in Doctor Who, alongside the 2nd Doctor Patrick Troughton.

Chester Bennington

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington died on July 20 aged 41, the Los Angeles County Coroner has said.

The 41-year-old Papercut singer was found dead at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles, at about 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Linkin Park were one of the seminal bands of the Noughties rap-metal movement, with their debut album, Hybrid Theory, considered to be a metal masterpiece.

The band were in the middle of a world tour for their latest studio effort, One More Light, and had just wrapped up a European leg.

Harvey Atkin

Hollywood legend Harvey Atkin passed away on July 17 aged 74.

The Canadian actor was best known for his role as sergeant captain Ronald Coleman on award-winning series Cagney and Lacey.

Atkin's breakout role was starring opposite Bill Murray in 1979 comedy Meatballs.

He also starred in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit as Judge Ridenour.

The news was announced in a statement by his longtime agent Larry Goldhar, who revealed Atkin had passed away in Toronto on Monday night following a long illness.

George A Romero

The Hollywood icon reportedly lost his battle with lung cancer, and passed away whilst listening to his favourite soundtrack.

Romero died in his sleep following a "brief but aggressive battle with lung cancer," according to a statement to The Times provided by his longtime producing partner, Peter Grunwald.

Martin Landau

Actor Martin Landau passed away aged 89 on July 15.

The Oscar-winner died of "unexpected complications" during a brief spell in a Los Angeles hospital, his publicist Dick Guttman said.

Landau's career began in the 1950s when he landed a supporting role in Alfred Hitchcock's North by Northwest. He then went on to become a series regular in Mission: Impossible.

He was also known for his role on sci-fi show Space: 1999 during the 1970s, and portraying horror actor Bela Lugosi in the Tim Burton movie Ed Wood.

Carol Lee Scott

Carol Lee Scott, best known as her character Grotbags, died on July 4 at the age of 74 after a battle with cancer.

She first appeared as Grotbags the witch in Emu's World in January 1982, and starred alongside various companions including cowardly crocodile Croc, mechanical butler Robot Redford, and fawning manservant Grovel, and would often sing.

In 1991, she was the voice of Grotbags in the cartoon series Rod 'n' Emu, and she was also given her own spin off series of Grotbags - which ran for 29 episodes across three series.

JUNE

Barry Norman

Barry Norman, the famous film critic, died on July 1 at the age of 83.

Norman, who was also known for TV presenting and writing, leaves behind his two daughters, Samantha and Emma.

In a statement they called him "remarkable", adding: "He had a great life, a wonderful marriage and an enviable career."

Norman hosted BBC One's "Film…" show between 1972 and 1998 - its longest running host - as well as writing for the Daily Mail and the Guardian.

Michael Bond

Revered creator of Paddington Bear Michael Bond passed away at the age of 91 on June 28.

According to his publisher, HarperCollings, Bond died after a short illness.

Ann-Janine Murtagh, executive publisher of HarperCollins Children's Books, said: "I feel privileged to have been Michael Bond's publisher - he was a true gentleman, a bon viveur, the most entertaining company and the most enchanting of writers.

"He will be forever remembered for his creation of the iconic Paddington, with his duffle coat and wellington boots, which touched my own heart as a child and will live on in the hearts of future generations.

"My thoughts and love are with his wife, Sue and his children Karen and Anthony."

Adam West

Adam West, who played Batman in the iconic 60s TV show, passed away on June 10 aged 88 after a short battle with leukaemia.

The actor portrayed the Caped Crusader on the small screen from 1966 to 1968. In later years, West also regularly appeared on animated comedy Family Guy, voicing a fictional version of himself.

More recently, Adam reprised his Batman role in animated movie Return of the Caped Crusaders and video game Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham.

Andy Cunningham

Andy Cunningham as Bodger

Andy Cunningham, the man who brought joy to hundreds of thousands of children with TV show Bodger And Badger, died on June 5 at the age of 67.

He died in Brighton's Royal Sussex County Hospital following a lengthly battle with cancer, his sister Tessa told Press Association.

She paid tribute to him, calling him generous, passionate and hilarious.

Peter Sallis

Actor Peter Sallis, who starred in Last of the Summer Wine, died on June 5 aged 96.

Sallis played Norman Clegg in the long-running BBC comedy from 1973 until 2010.

He was also well known for voicing the character of Wallace in Nick Park's Wallace and Gromit series of stop motion animated films.

MAY

Roy Barraclough

Roy Barraclough, star of Coronation Street, passed away on June 1 aged 81.

Best known for playing Eric Gilroy in the ITV series for 22 years, Barraclough died after a short illness according to his agent.

As well as Coronation Street, Barraclough appeared in Casualty, Last Of The Summer Wine, Last Tango In Halifax and appeared in the BBC's one-off tribute to Are You Being Served? as Mr Grainger.

Commenting on his death, Gavin Barker Associates said in a statement: "Our client Roy Barraclough has passed away today aged 81 after a short illness."

Gregg Allman

Rocker Gregg Allman, who founded The Allman Brothers Band with his late brother, Duane, died on May 27 at the age of 69.

Gregg's career saw him awarded several Grammys, as well as be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.

He was also named the 70th greatest singer of all time by Rolling Stone.

The singer-songwriter married Cher in 1975, but they divorced just four years later.

Sir Roger Moore

Sir Roger Moore died on May 23, aged 89, after a short battle with cancer.

A statement was released on the James Bond star's Twitter account by his family.

It read: "With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated."

He died in Switzerland after a short battle with cancer.

The London-born star is best known for playing famous secret agent 007.

Michael Parks

Twin Peaks and Kill Bill II actor Michael Parks sadly passed away on May 10, aged 77.

Writer and close friend Kevin Smith announced the news to legions of fans over Twitter.

He played French-Canadian drug runner Jean Renault in the ABC television series Twin Peaks and on the official "Kill Bill" website it proclaims that he is "frequently cited by longtime fan Quentin Tarantino as the world's greatest living actor."

Parks leaves behind one son, James, and his wife Oriana.

APRIL

Jonathan Demme

Jonathan Demme, the director of huge films including Silence Of The Lambs, Philadelphia and Rachel Getting Married, passed away on April 26 at the age of 73, reports The Mirror.

A source close to his family revealed to IndieWire that his cause of death was esophageal cancer and complications from heart disease.

He had originally been treated for his cancer in 2010 but it returned in 2015, with his condition declining in recent weeks.

Jonathan leaves behind his wife Joanne Howard and his three children, Ramona, Brooklyn and Jos.

MARCH

Ronnie Moran

The legendary Liverpool midfielder Ronnie Moran passed away on March 22 aged 83.

Moran was a loyal servant to Liverpool FC, operating as a player, coach and assistant manager in his storied time at the club.

Seen by Liverpool fans as the epitome of the famous Boot Room culture, his recent book, Mr Liverpool, summed up what the club meant to him.

Chuck Berry

Musical icon Chuck Berry died at the age of 90.

The rock n' roll legend - known as the father of that movement - had been producing music since the 1950s and wrote pioneering tracks such as Johnny B Goode.

His first No.1 came in 1972 with My Ding-a-Ling.

He was the great-grandchild of African-American slaves, and his parents, Martha and Henry Berry, migrated from the South during World War I to St Louis in search of work.

Dick Bruna

Dick Bruna, the children's author and artist who created the cartoon white rabbit Miffy, died on 16 February aged 89.

Bruna, who sold more than 80 million Miffy books, died in his sleep in his hometown of Utrecht, his publisher said in a statement.

Bruna created the character to entertain his infant son after seeing a rabbit in the dunes while on a seaside holiday and went on to relate the giant-eared, orange-pullovered bunny's adventures in over 30 books sold worldwide.

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson

Tara died on 8 February, aged 45.

The former It girl, who more recently appeared on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, had recently revealed a secret year-long battle with a brain tumour.

Doctors discovered the tumour in January last year.