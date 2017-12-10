Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's very almost 20 years since the epic film Titanic burst into cinemas, capturing the hearts and minds of viewers all over the world.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio took on the roles of two young people on board the doomed ship as a deeply poignant love story developed between a first-class passenger and a third-class one.

The epic was released on December 19, 1997, and still has people talking about its tragic conclusion.

The heartbreaking tale follows Rose and Jack, who meet on board the ship, as they learn more about life in another class. They eventually fall in love after Jack stops Rose from jumping off the edge of the ship.

The film, directed by Hollywood legend James Cameron, made £16.3 billion at the box office worldwide and dominated the Academy Awards, with wins for Kate Winslet and James Cameron.

Titanic has been re-released in cinemas to celebrate the anniversary for one week only, until Friday, December 8.

As we celebrate 20 years since the film came out, why not test your knowledge?

While Jack and Rose were fictional, many of the other characters were based on real people. Edward J. Smith, Bruce Ismay and Molly Brown all featured in the three-hour fifteen minute film, and were all aboard the Titanic when it sank on April 15, 1912.

Another couple, seen lying in bed together as the ship started to go down, were based on Isidor and Ida Straus. The couple were first-class passengers on board, as Isador was the owner of Macy's department store in New York.

According to documents about the sinking, Ida was offered a space on a lifeboat, but refused to leave her husband's side and Isidor also refused a space, saying women and children on the liner should be rescued as a priority.