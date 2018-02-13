Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A single Leicestershire woman who took her search for love to a popular TV show has said her quest will go on, after failing to find her Mr Right on prime time television.

Marketing manager Pip Gorringe, 28, appeared on Blind Date on Saturday night, where she told host Paul O'Grady how her hobbies included starring as a killer in weekend murder mystery events and of her liking of men with a bit of stubble.

She told him: "It can't be fresh shaven and he can't have a big farmer beard thing. It is painful when kissing but it is worth it."

The show sees men and women vying to be selected on go on a date with a contestant.

In the end the male contestant, Dean, a former soldier from Bath, opted to go on a date with Charlotte, a brunette from Liverpool, instead of Pip and her fellow competitor Kayleigh.

Despite being turned down for the date Pip has not lost hope of finding love and admitted Dean was "not her cup of tea" any way.

She said: "I didn't get picked but, to be honest, Dean wasn't really my cup of tea. He was a couple of years younger than me and I prefer older men.

"But he seemed nice and he did have good stubble!"

Pip, who works in Measham, said her experience on Blind Date had whet her appetite for more dating shows in the future.

She said: "It was an awesome experience and so much fun.

"You really get pampered before you go on and there is lots of food and drink. They really treat you like a film star.

"Paul O'Grady was really great. It is the last one in the series so we filmed it back in May last year and it has been ages waiting.

"On the day we filmed it, they shot other episodes, too, so there were just loads of pretty people rushing around getting ready.

"I have been a fan of Blind Date since when Cilla Black used to present it.

"I used to act it out with my friends when I was little so it was really exciting when I found out they were making a new one.

"I might not have been lucky on the show, and I haven’t had any luck since we filmed, so maybe I should try Take Me Out next?."

Pip is not alone when it comes to local ladies making it on to the big screen as Swadlincote's very own Kirby Frost recently appeared on The Voice on ITV

Kirby wowed celebrity judges including Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Olly Murs and chose to be a part of Team Olly as the competition progresses.