Fun-lovers with a sense of the absurd from across Burton and South Derbyshire are being sought to take on celebrities and potentially win up to £5,000.

The ITV2 show, CelebAbility, will be returning for a second series later this year and organisers are looking for people from the area to take on exciting - and ridiculous - challenges.

In the last series, big names including Vicky Pattison, Pete Wicks, Joey Essex and Megan McKenna face members of the public in bizarre challenges from reading a dog's mind to eating a poppadom as quietly as possible.

Saskia Schuster, from ITV, said: "We are delighted that CelebAbility is back. This time round it's going to get even more silly and definitely more competitive, so good luck to Iain Stirling and Marek Larwood as they try to keep order in the studio... let the battle begin."

The comedy entertainment show is produced by Potato, the makers of Ninja Warrior and The Chase, and hosted by the voice of Love Island, Iain Stirling and Marek Larwood.

Iain said: "CelebAbility is back and I cannot wait! Celebrities doing tasks against the members of the public - who will come out on top?"

Michael Kelpie, managing director of Potato, said: "We had an absolute ball making CelebAbility last year and then it turned out to be ITV2's highest rated new series of 2017. We can't wait to discover what hidden talents can be unearthed through extensive, in-depth and probing research of our nation's best-loved celebrities. Get them in the studio with Iain and Marek and let the fun begin."

Auditions are being held in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff and Newcastle.

Anyone who wants more information about the show or how to apply is urged to email itv2gameshow@itv.com.