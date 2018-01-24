Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brainy children from Burton and South Derbyshire are sought to take part in this year's Child Genius TV show.

Wall to Wall, which produces the hit Channel 4 show, is asking parents to put their gifted children forward to compete to take home the title of Britain's brainiest child.

A special open day is being held in London where families can meet show producers and representatives from Mensa, an organisation open to people whose IQ is in the top two per cent in the country.

The event, which will be held in an unknown location in the capital, will feature workshops for children, quick fire quizzes, Mensa challenges and strategy puzzles.

A spokesman from the company said: "We are running a Mensa-backed open day on Saturday, January 27, and are looking for parents from Burton with a child or children aged between eight and 12 who could be interested in registering their children and also applying for the next series of Child Genius."

It comes after a 12-year-old from Alton came second in the popular show last year. Josh Briddon made it to the Saturday night final of the show now on Channel 4 and tested his knowledge in front of a packed crowd and host Richard Osman.

Anyone interested in registering their child or children for the event or apply to be on the series can email child.genius@walltowall.co.uk or call 0207 241 9225 for more information.