Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Super slimmer Marilyn Brinklow shed a massive nine stone and turned her life around - after comfort eating caused her to balloon to a size 30.

Marllyn slimmed down dramatically after self-diagnosing herself as an emotional eater, unwilling to leave the house as she struggled with her weight.

The 68-year-old, from Barton, was piling on the pounds when she came across a television show which asked viewers "What's The Right Diet For You."

After taking an online test to see which group she fell into, Marilyn realised she was an emotional eater and promptly took advice to sign up to Barton’s Slimming World group.

She said: "When I was upset I would comfort eat and the foods were the sort of foods you get comfort from. I would pick at foods; at my heaviest I was a size 30 in clothes.

"I really suffered as a result and I retired early and kept myself to myself, I didn’t want to leave the house.

"I went to the GP who set me up with a dietician counsellor and they monitored me in conjunction with joining my local Slimming World group."

The mother-of-two said initially she didn’t want to go along to the class and sat at the back, but described the support as "fantastic" from the very start.

She said: "I wasn’t going to go at first but I messaged the consultant who has been doing it for 20 years and she convinced me to give it a try. I went on my own and sat at the back very quietly.

"The first few weeks I lost a lot of weight and then I started to lose it regularly which really brought me out of my shell and then the times when I was low, they were always there for me. I could not fault the support network."

Since starting her weight-loss journey two and a half years ago Marilyn has managed to lose nine stones, gaining much more confidence in herself.

She said: "I am a very shy person but I run the little shop at the group and have a chat with people and help them with their journeys, which I would never have done before.

"The group hold competitions every now and again and I always got the votes of the other members for my progress. People have told me that I have inspired them, which is wonderful and the reason I am sharing my story.

"I have not put any weight on since starting and my health has really improved. I no longer suffer with acid reflux, my mobility has increased, and I have more self-confidence."





Marilyn, who has slimmed down from a size 30 to a 16, said that while some people "dread" going to the group to be weighed, she always looks forward to it.

She said: "I know what I am doing with food and with my diet and the weeks I have lost the most have been the weeks where I have eaten the most. I cook most of my own stuff and the recipes are excellent.

"My husband was with me every step of the way, eating the same food and showing a daily interest in my progress. He has also lost weight, getting to his own target, and has maintained it the same as I have.

"Slimming World is for anybody, men and women of all shapes and sizes. It is a lot of fun and a giggle."

Marilyn said she would recommend Slimming World to anyone, although the rewards come at a price.

She said: "You definitely have to be committed but I want to convince people to go to the group and stay at the group.

"I think it is important to attend the weekly weigh-in and to stay afterwards with the group. Other than when abroad on holiday, I have never missed attending the group. When in Chester, I attended the group there and was warmly welcomed.

"I have not found it easy being a target member. The temptation to indulge, especially when I am emotional, is always there.

"I take it one day at a time, making sure that any days when I know there will be more Syns in my diet, they are taken into account over the rest of the week. What helps me is the knowledge that I will be getting the support of my group each week and my daughter is very proud of me which makes me proud of myself."

How does Slimming World work?

Slimming World works to help people lose weight with food "optimisation."

Instead of telling you what you can and cannot eat, food optimising puts you in control.

The free food list includes masses of food that you can eat in unlimited amounts.

And the dieting plan allows you to eat as much as you want, when you want.

No food is banned, so slimmers can enjoy their favourite treats every day and yet still lose the weight they want.

People are encouraged to set their own goals and targets.

They can achieve these with the help and support of class leaders and fellow members.