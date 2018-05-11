Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Samaritans chiefs in Derbyshire have said they hope the gripping story line of male suicide in TV soap Coronation Street will prompt any men having issues to seek help.

It comes as viewers praised the soap earlier this week for its male suicide storyline which saw character Aidan Conor take his own life.

Portrayed by actor Shayne Ward, Aidan dies during Monday's double bill, in which he is seen bidding farewell to his ex-fiancee Eva Price, played by Catherine Tyldesley.

In emotional scenes, Aidan returned the engagement ring to Eva and the pair told each other they loved each other and danced to their favourite song, Cosmic Love by Florence + The Machine.

Now Samaritan bosses are hoping the episode has shed some light on what it feels like for those battling inner demons.

Ruth Sutherland, chief executive of the Samaritans, which has a Derbyshire and District branch, said: "Suicide is clearly a very sensitive topic and one that presents some distinct challenges for producers of soaps.

"Viewers will see the devastating impact of suicide and the effect that it has on families – it's never the case that others would be better off without you. By illustrating the dangers of staying silent when it feels like life's challenges are overwhelming, we hope others who are struggling will be encouraged to reach out for support."

One fan watching the episode wrote on Twitter: "It just shows like anyone can be struggling and there friends and family would never know it's like you choose to hide it because you don't want to bother people with your own issues."

Another wrote: "My heart is breaking for Aiden Such an important storyline and message to get across."

Eagle-eyed viewers will have spotted the signs foreshadowing Aidan's tragic suicide, reports the Mirror.

Last week, emotional Jenny discussed the death of her own young son and told Johnny there's nothing worse than the plain of losing a child.

Aidan started tying up loose ends, giving gifts to his family and friends as he bade them farewell for the final time.

He gave little Liam his expensive watch, brought two bottle of Champagne for the factory girls and gifted Johnny a Spanish golf club membership.

Aidan also took Liam for a final kick around in the park and bought Summer a party dress.

Aidan was seen staring into the distance while surrounded by his loved ones, clearly contemplating what he was about to do.

Earlier in the day, emotional Aidan had been staring at a photo of his dad and sister while trying to hold back the tears.

He was also staring blankly at the TV, while his coffee machine started spilling, with his fixation only broken when Kate rang the doorbell.

She commented on the fact he hadn't unpacked his boxes after moving in, which was seemingly done on purporse.

Aidan also got to hold his daughter for the first, and last, time - before telling Eva that he was not ready to become a father.

In one of the most heartbreaking scenes of the episode, Aidan had one final dance with Eva before they both confessed their love for each other.

After enjoying a final drink with Johnny, Carla, Jenny and Maria in The Rovers Return, there was a jump in time to Aidan breaking down alone on the sofa as his inner turmoil was exposed.

In the background played a poignant song, Breath of Life by Florence and The Machine, which was his favourite track.

The powerful scene, which highlighted the horrifying reality of male suicide, ended without showing Aidan's death.

Samaritans (116 123) samaritans.org operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you're feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org , write to Freepost RSRB-KKBY-CYJK, PO Box 9090, STIRLING, FK8 2SA and visit www.samaritans.org/branches to find your nearest branch.

CALM (0800 58 58 58) thecalmzone.net has a helpline is for men who are down or have hit a wall for any reason, who need to talk or find information and support. They're open 5pm to midnight, 365 days a year.

Childline (0800 1111 ) runs a helpline for children and young people in the UK. Calls are free and the number won’t show up on your phone bill.

PAPYRUS (0800 068 41 41) is a voluntary organisation supporting teenagers and young adults who are feeling suicidal.

Depression Alliance is a charity for people with depression. It doesn’t have a helpline, but offers a wide range of useful resources and links to other relevant information depressionalliance.org

Students Against Depression is a website for students who are depressed, have a low mood or are having suicidal thoughts. Bullying UK is a website for both children and adults affected by bullying studentsagainstdepression.org

The Sanctuary (0300 003 7029 ) helps people who are struggling to cope - experiencing depression, anxiety, panic attacks or in crisis. You can call them between 8pm and 6am every night.There are other depression charities.