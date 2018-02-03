Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Newhall woman who made her name as one half of a tap dancing duo who have taught thousands of people how to dance, has told of her sadness at closing her dance troupe after 29 years.

Tint Hill first pursued her passion for dance back in 1989 when she and friend Hazel Hadfield set up the Rainbow Tappers troupe.

The club, which saw people as young as three and as old as 76 learn the steps of modern, ballet, tap and acrobatic dance, was a great success, but now Tint, 63, has decided to call it a day.

Tint, who is a mother-of-three, Laburnum Road, said: "Myself and my friend Hazel Hadfield opened it in Parker Street, Burton, in 1989.

"We went on to hold the classes in Hunter Street, Burton, and then Newhall Village Hall where we have been for the last seven years.

"It was only a weekly class but we had thousands of people through the doors wanting to be a part of it.

"We used to go around to a lot of old peoples' homes every weekend and put on shows and we did lots of charity performances too.

"I always had a car full of costumes and the amount of shows we did was well into the hundreds.

"I have just turned 63 and been really busy recently with my grandson who is going into musical theatre.

"It was a really hard decision to close our doors but it is something myself and my daughter Christy, 42, who also helps run the group, have been thinking of for a while.

"It actually took us two years to come to the decision but we feel now is the right time.

"It broke our hearts to do it and we know the decision hasn't gone down well with everyone but we thought it best to quit while we were ahead. It is very sad and we are missing it already."

Despite closing the doors at Christmas, Tint, who is retired but used to work at a pre-school, believes it is "not a complete goodbye" as the hobby gave her the opportunity to make many lifelong friends.

She said: "We had a bit of a farewell party at Christmas and it was very emotional; 29 years is a long time.

"We have seen so many families and taught the children, their mothers and their grandmothers, so it really is the end of an era.

"It was a big commitment and we definitely had our ups and downs during the 29 years but it was so much fun we always found a way to carry on."

Although Tint admits it will be hard to move on as it has been such a "big part of her life for so long", she is looking forward to a bit more time with her family.

She said: "I don't know how I am going to go on without it because even now every time a song comes on I think to myself, ooh we could do a routine to this and then I remember.

"We were a troupe and not a school so for us it was always about getting the children's confidence up so they could go on stage with pride and I really feel like we succeeded. I hope a lot of our dancers keep it up.

"There are going to be plus sides though. I plan to spend a more time with my family and I can go on holiday without being tied to dance class.

"However, there is no doubt I will miss the dancing and the people. We were one big family.

"There are so many people to thank because people have been amazing to us and always supported Rainbow Tappers.

"We couldn't have done it without those who work hard backstage and the families who have been committed to the club throughout the years. I really will miss every part of it."

Fabulous team gave people of all ages "many happy years"

Rachel Robinson, 27, of Church Gresley, used to go to the Tappers. She said: "I used to tap dance with the Rainbow Tappers from the age of three to 12 years old.

"I have many fond memories of the shows, dances and costumes. It wasn't just about the dancing but the great friendships made over the years.

"A proud moment for me was getting the most improved dancer one year. Looking back Rainbow Tappers gave me so much confidence and many happy years. Thank you Tint and Christy!"

Emma Hackett went to Rainbow Tappers for 17 years. She said: "I started off by dating one of the sons and got talked into joining by Tint and Christy.

"I can now say it was the best thing I did. The thing is, with the Rainbow Tappers it was all about having fun there was no pressure of exams.

"It didn't feel like a dance class. It was our social night out. We added the odd bottle of wine for birthdays and we are all good friends and I, for sure, will miss our Tuesday nights together.

"Tint and Christy put so much effort into running the Rainbow Tappers especially when we had shows coming up.

"They made the dances up and Tint handmade the costumes. We would only recycle a few each year to use again while Christy would prepare the tickets and make the programmes. They both did a fabulous job."

Others who have been part of Rainbow Tappers have also been saying how much the group meant to them.

One said: "Joining the Rainbow Tappers as non-dancers nearly 10 years ago was quite daunting but definitely one of the best decisions we have ever made.

"For my daughter Tint and Christy really brought her out of her shell and gave her the confidence to carry on and take exams in all styles of dancing with fantastic results.

"Tint and Christy put their all into the Tuesday classes and annual shows, making each week fun and enjoyable.

"The three of us are really going to miss meeting up each week and learning steps and routines. We would like to thank them both for introducing us to tap and the lifelong friends we have made along the way."

Chloe Blencowe has a special link to the dance troupe as it was her grandmother Hazel who started Rainbow Tappers alongside Tint many years ago.

Chloe said: "I don't think either of them understood how many people would enjoy it. I cannot begin to fathom the amount of hours they both put in to prepare costumes and dances for shows while giving everyone a great time.

"One of my earliest memories is on the stage in the pantomime they both put on, Aladdin, in which I was a little dancer while my mum played Aladdin. We have video of the show which is played fairly regularly to embarrass me as I would not leave the stage.

"After Rainbow Tappers got restarted by Christy and Tint it was a great joy to go back and see people I had known since I was a baby as an adult and to dance alongside people who are truly life-long friends.

"It was always great but slightly bizarre to share a bottle of wine and a stage with people who had sent me cards for my first birthday.

"Rainbow Tappers has played a huge part in my life and I would like to say to those who created, ran it, helped out and were dancers, thank you for brightening my Tuesday evening and being great friends."

If you have memories of the troupe, leave us a comment and tell us all about your time there.