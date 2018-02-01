Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Etwall woman left devastated by the death of her "amazing" granddad says an annual charity coffee morning held in his honour still means the world to his wife of 70 years.

Samantha Thomas launched the coffee morning after granddad Clive Clare died from Bowel cancer in 2015, aged 94.

She uses the yearly fund-raiser, which falls on Clive's birthday, to keep grandma Doreen's mind occupied.

It has been particularly important this year, as the 96-year-old widow had to spend Christmas in hospital.

Samantha, 35, said: "My granddad was the type of person who would do anything for anybody and so I really wanted to try and find something for my nan to focus on on his birthday.

"They were very much in love. They spent a long and happy time together and travelled a lot.

"She lost a part of herself when we lost him. My aim for putting on the coffee morning was to keep my nan occupied.

"It is a really difficult day for her. I was amazed when nearly 150 people came last time.

"This year is even more important as my nan has been ill and spent Christmas in hospital so I have been extra-mindful of keeping her occupied on grandad’s birthday, trying to keep her mind off missing him and the ailments she is facing."

Samantha has been inspired to keep running the event, which raises vital cash for Cancer Research UK, by brilliant turnouts in previous years.

She said: "It is something that is creating a good outcome. There was no upset at the event although I knew granddad was at the forefront of nan's mind all day.

"I feel quite passionate about it because most people unfortunately know somebody who Cancer Research UK will benefit and it is something that is growing and is at the forefront of people’s minds."

The driving instructor has described her beloved grandfather as a "silly billy".

She said: "He was just really daft. He used to run around with my youngest and there was 90 years between them.

"Granddad would take you to the playground and he would be the one going down the slide and getting covered in mud."

Samantha is hoping for a good turnout and says tombola and raffle prizes will be of a "much higher standard" this year thanks to generous donations from people and businesses.

She said: "There will be a tombola, raffle, cancer research game, local business stalls and stalls from body shop, homeware companies, card companies and book and cake stalls.

"The prizes are great this year and we have a free mot up for grabs, beers from Coors brewery and Etwall Leisure Centre passes.

"This event is always great fun and it is for a good cause so we would love to see you there."

The Clive Clare Coffee Morning will take place at 10.30am on Monday, February 5, at the Seven Wells pub, in Etwall.