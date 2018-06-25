Load mobile navigation
Fantastic pictures from Marchington Village Festival

  1. A suffragette scarecrow.1 of 24
  2. A frogman scarecrow.2 of 24
  3. Ceilidh dancing at the playing fields.3 of 24
  4. Catherine Gadsby with her scarecrow.4 of 24
  5. The festival marquee on the Silver Lane playing fields.5 of 24
  6. Kevin Langstone, Ian Morgan and Anthony Knapton.6 of 24
  7. Marchington's got talented veg.7 of 24
  8. Marchington Hall.8 of 24
  9. A Hawaii-themed decoration.9 of 24
  10. Crowds gathering for the Marchington's Got Talent show.10 of 24
  11. A shot from the open gardens dotted around the village.11 of 24
  12. A scarecrow enjoying a lie down in their hammock.12 of 24
  13. A Hawaii-themed display.13 of 24
  14. Mary Makin at Marchington Community Shop.14 of 24
  15. A scarecrow scene depicting Mr McGregor's garden from the Peter Rabbit books.15 of 24
  16. Ceilidh dancing on the playing fields.16 of 24
  17. One of the open gardens dotted around the village.17 of 24
  18. Gill Scarlet rehearsing for Marchington's Got Talent.18 of 24
  19. 19 of 24
  20. Actors performing their production of 'Allo 'Allo at a talent show.20 of 24
  21. A monk scarecrow.21 of 24
  22. Debbie Watson and Chris Gibbs enjoying tea and scones.22 of 24
  23. Rounders players playing in a festival tournament.23 of 24
  24. One of the netball teams taking part in a tournament.24 of 24
Fantastic pictures from Marchington Village Festival
