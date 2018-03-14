Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton woman inspired by the plight of the terminally ill within the town, is offering poorly families a special opportunity to enjoy a final holiday together, where they can create precious memories.

Wendy Plant, of Rolleston, has worked as a travel agent helping people book their dream break for nearly 30 years, and is now teaming up with Maria Hanson MBE of Me and Dee to raise money to send families, who might not otherwise get the chance, for what may be their final family break.

The travel expert, who set up independently in 2013 and is marking five years of helping others, said: "Holidays are for many a time to forget everything and spend quality time with their families doing things they love.

"What Maria Hanson offers is the opportunity for people who may otherwise struggle to experience that last break together the chance to create lasting memories.

"To me that is something very special and as I come in to my fifth year as an independent travel agent I am proud to be able to support.

"I would love to give five families the opportunity to take a break and concentrate on spending time together in a lovely seaside setting they will remember forever. We all remember our holidays from childhood and this will give families facing very difficult times the chance to create those special final memories together."

Wendy, who prides herself in specialising in helping people book any type of break from a caravanning holiday in Skegness to an around the world cruise, will donate £5 for every holiday booked with her during 2018.

The funds will then go towards providing a true British seaside holiday for families who might not otherwise get the chance.

Families like that of Lewis Weinman, eight, of Woodville, who is constantly in and out of hospital for brain surgeries and chemotherapy.

Or for Poppy, who at 12-years-old has been fighting a brain tumour for the past 11 years. Her and her family spent a week together a way from the endless hospital visits and chemotherapy to reconnect and create special memories together.

Each break in a luxury caravan in Mablethorpe costs around £300 and with extra fund-raising Wendy is hoping to raise £1,500 so she can pay for five families to experience the memorable seaside break.

Maria of Ticknall, said: "If you had a loved one living with a life limiting condition, if your family was facing a short and uncertain future together you would want to make that time you had left as special as possible.

"At Me and Dee we aim to give families lasting memories, a break where they can forget any troubles and concentrate on one another.

"However, we can’t do that alone and rely on the generous donations of individuals and businesses like Wendy Plant Travel to make that happen.

"Thanks to Wendy’s support we can help more families to create special memories together."

The Me and Dee charity was started by Maria Hanson MBE to offer families whose loved one is living with a life limiting condition the opportunity to create special moments together. In the last year the charity has supported around 100 Midlands families in creating memorable moments.

It means families can make the time they have left together as special as they can. Providing everything the family needs the charity has a luxury caravan based in Mablethorpe with a private beach hut so that families can come together and create lasting memories.

To donate or to find out more, visit: www.justgiving.com/wendyplant