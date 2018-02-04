Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The head teacher at the new £5 million academy in Tatenhill, which is set to open in September, is eager to start what she calls the "opportunity of a lifetime".

Charlotte Hopkins, 42, who lives in Swadlincote , is the new chief at Henhurst Ridge Primary Academy - and is raring to go.

The new school off Henhurst Ridge, which is still just a shell with construction ongoing, will open with 60 pupils, but grow to a maximum capacity of 420. It is being built in response to the number of new homes being put up in the area.

Staffordshire County Council reveals how many new schools are needed to cope with demand

It will have two reception classes, with 30 pupils in each, two teachers and a range of support staff.

This will grow with a fresh 60-pupil batch at the start of each academic year, until the school reaches its maximum capacity of 420.

For example in September 2019, the reception classes will be moved on to Year 1, with a new class of youngsters brought in - it will also be adding a 60-child nursery year.

Charlotte, originally from Tamworth, has been teaching for 20 years, with nine in Derbyshire.

Work well under way for two new schools in Burton which are set to take in thousands of pupils

This is her second "headship" after three-and-a-half years at the helm at Anglesey Primary Academy in Burton.

She has taught at seven different schools, including several in the Midlands, Southampton and even Atlanta, Georgia, in the USA at a colossal 1,000-child primary.

When it opens in September, Henhurst Ridge will join the same multi-academy trust as Scientia Academy in Horninglow - Reach2.

Reach2 is the largest primary-only academy trust in England, with 55 under its supervision.

Charlotte told the Burton Mail: "It's a really exciting opportunity to start in a new school right from the very beginning, work out how it is all going to run, recruit your own staff and to be able to bring this state-of-the-art building to Burton.

Sod cutting and 'topping out' ceremonies for two new schools near Burton to take place

"I've already started by hiring two outstanding early years teachers, who will oversee our two reception classes, which will have 30 pupils each.

"Early in February we will be recruiting teaching assistants and support staff - we have been really encouraged by the level of interest so far, we have been inundated with applications.

"This is a really unique opportunity for these families, to join a school as it first opens, and it does take a lot of faith from the parents because the building is very much just the bare bones at the moment, this is also a once-in-a-career opportunity for me, and I am very pleased and humbled to have been chosen.

"It was a chance I could not pass over, to oversee a school from the very start, to start a new legacy for future generations and to put our own stamp on it.

"It is a bit of a leap of faith for us all, reassuring people that it is going to be a fantastic school.

Secondary school, sixth form and college league tables 2018: How did yours do?

"It is going to be a big size for a primary, but hopefully people will know Scientia and Reach2 and sign their children up.

"We are on track to open on time and will be moving in over the summer holidays."

Charlotte told the Burton Mail that the school will have a vast range of "state-of-the-art" facilities, including a multi-use games area - an all-weather playing pitch - a large playing field, dance studio, and space for artwork, along with areas for cookery and woodwork.