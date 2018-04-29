Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Swadlincote dentist is appealing to parents to avoid 'distressing' extractions - after national figures show a child’s rotten tooth is removed every ten minutes.

The shocking figure has been revealed by Public Health England, and has been blamed on 'preventable' tooth decay.

One of the main causes of tooth decay in children is the consumption of too much sugar, according to a dentist from Swadlincote's Delph Dental Practice.

Figures from the health body similarly show that tooth extraction is one of the most common reasons for hospital admissions in children between the ages of five and nine, with roughly 60,000 school days missed a year.

With an average 500ml can of energy drink containing around 13 cubes of sugar, a soft drinks industry levy, or sugar tax, has now been brought into effect by the Government.

Aiming to tackle obesity, producers have to pay 18p a litre if soft drinks have 5g or more of sugar per 100ml, rising up to 24p for 8g of sugar or above.

John Hume-Spry, principal dentist at Delph Dental Practice, in Market Street, Swadlincote believes parents must concentrate on their children's diet, instead of pointing their finger at manufacturers of sugary products.

Mr Hume-Spry said: "Tooth extraction is a very distressing experience for families. I'm not surprised at the figures but it is still shocking.

"I'm afraid it will be down to the children's diet and the amount of sugar they are consuming, but it's not as simple as blaming manufacturers of sugary drinks and sweets."

The dental expert also revealed exactly how much sugar a child should be consuming at a maximum based on their age.

"Children aged between four and six should have no more than 19 grams of sugar a day, which is the equivalent of five sugar cubes," he continued, "Seven to ten years should have no more than 24 grams, which is six cubes - and for adults, 30 grams, which is seven sugar cubes.

"There are other health benefits with not having too much sugar. It is not just to the mouth but health in general.

"Adults and children need to get into good habits for life to improve their oral health which would reduce the amount of treatment individuals would need."

Dr Sandra White, the dental lead for Public Health England, added: "It's upsetting to see so many children admitted to hospital with tooth decay, but swapping sugary drinks could be an easy win for busy families.

"Parents can also help prevent decay by making sure their children’s teeth are brushed twice a day with fluoride toothpaste and reducing how much sugar they're eating and drinking."

Oral health tips for children

John Hume-Spry has offered his own hints on how best to keep the teeth of youngsters in good condition.

Babies are advised to be taken off the bottle as early as possible to avoid any dental problems developing at an early stage.

Then, children up to the age of three should use a small amount of toothpaste with a fluoride level of no less than 1,000 parts per million – this information can be found on the tube of the toothpaste.

After the three years, they should then use toothpaste that contains between 1,350 and 1,500 parts per million fluoride level.

Before the age of seven, parents should supervise their children while brushing, to ensure the most effective method is used.

Use a timer while brushing or brush along to a song to make the brush last the correct length – around two minutes.

As soon as your child’s teeth start to appear, take him or her to the dentist. This will help the youngster get used to the sights, sounds and smells of the practice and remove the fear of visiting the dentist.

A reward chart system can be set up to get your child into positive brushing habits and keen to clean their pearly whites each day.