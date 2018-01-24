Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton couple who both worked as firefighters have swapped putting out fires for dumbbells as they have opened their own CrossFit gym in the town.

Jamie Lund and his girlfriend, Steph Chambers, decided to open the Bond Street gym, called CrossFit Leanne, after Jamie previously worked at a friend's venue.

The couple, who live in Anslow, have already seen a lot of interest from health-conscious people wanting to get fitter in the new year.

CrossFit is is a high-intensity regime that aims to make people stronger, fitter, tougher, more toned and build muscle over the whole body. This is done through a wide range of different exercises.

Jamie, 28, said: "We've had a really good start to 2018. We opened late last year, so we already had a few people coming regularly, but we have seen a lot more come through the doors.

"New Year is always a great time for people to start going to the gym and make new committments. We hope that the people who have started to come will carry on throughout 2018 as we've been having a blast and it's great to see people's skills developing."

Jamie said: "Me and Steph both worked as a firefighters at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, and we decided together we wanted to open a gym.

"One of my friends in the fire service told me about CrossFit gyms and what they are all about. I went to work for him for a bit, but me and Steph decided we wanted to open our own.

"The name is CrossFit Leanne. It's nice because my middle name is Lee and Steph's is Anne, so we put them together for Leanne. It's really personal to us."

In a blog on their website, while reflecting on 2017, Steph, 26, wrote: "CrossFit has taught me to be positive and kind, and to always help people. Whether that's to achieve something they've never done before or just in a genuine moment of need.

"Rather than drag each other down, we strive to build each other up. It's the only place I've ever gone where, fitness wise, I have felt accepted and at home; where I can make mistakes and it's OK.

"Being strong, physically and mentally, is more important than being skinny and here the women encourage each other to do well, as do the men. This beautiful community makes me want to be a better version of myself and set an example."

