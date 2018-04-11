Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The number of people diagnosed with scarlet fever across the UK has almost doubled since last year, latest figures have revealed.

In Burton and South Derbyshire alone, almost 100 people were diagnosed with the disease this year up until April 1.

Scarlet fever is a disease caused by a bacteria called Streptococcus pyogenes or group A streptococcus. It is most common in children, but can affect adults as well, although older people make up just 10 per cent of cases.

In February, Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, chair of the Royal College of GPs, said: "Scarlet Fever is a bacterial infection that usually presents with a sore throat, fever, headaches, and a rosy rash that generally starts on a patient's chest.

"It is a very contagious disease and much more common in children under 10 than teenagers or adults, but it can be treated quickly and effectively with a full course of antibiotics and all GPs are trained to diagnose and treat it.

"Scarlet fever used to be a lot more common than it is now, but GPs are noticing more cases than in previous years at the moment. If a patient thinks that they, or their child, might have symptoms, they should seek medical assistance."

In the 13 weeks ending April 1, 15,549 suspected cases of scarlet fever were reported to Public Health England across England and Wales.

Across Staffordshire, 171 suspected cases of the disease were reported between January 1 and April 1, 20 of which were reported in East Staffordshire, covering the Burton and Uttoxeter areas.

The number of reports is 1.9 times higher than the 88 cases reported in the same 13 weeks in 2017, and compares to 86 cases reported in 2016 and 123 in 2015.

Meanwhile in Derbyshire, 404 cases of scarlet fever have been reported in the first three months of the year, making it 1.8 times higher than the 222 cases reported in the same period in 2017. In South Derbyshire, 68 cases have been reported so far this year.

Nick Phin, deputy director at Public Health England, said: "It's not uncommon to see a rise in cases of scarlet fever at this time of year. Scarlet fever is not usually a serious illness and can be treated with antibiotics to reduce the risk of complications and spread to others. We are monitoring the situation closely and remind parents to be aware of the symptoms of scarlet fever and to contact their GP for assessment if they think their child might have it.

"Whilst there has been a notable increase in scarlet fever cases when compared to last season, great awareness and improved reporting practices may have contributed to this increase."

Public Health England is advising parents to be on the lookout for scarlet fever symptoms, which include a sore throat, headache and fever with a characteristic fine, pinkish or red rash with a sandpapery feel. If signs of scarlet fever are suspected, it is important to contact your local GP or NHS 111.

The organisation is also urging GPs, paediatricians, and other health practitioners to be mindful when assessing patients and promptly notify local health protection teams of cases and outbreaks.

What is scarlet fever?

Scarlet fever is a disease caused by a bacteria called Streptococcus pyogenes or group A streptococcus.

It is most common in children aged between two and eight, with 90 per cent of cases happening in children under 10 years old.

Usually, the disease is not serious and can be treated by doctors with relative ease.

These symptoms develop within two-to-five days of being infected:

Sore throat

Headache

High temperature

Swollen glands in the neck

Vomiting

This may be followed by a rash on the body, which is made up of pink-red blotches and usually starts on the chest or stomach, a red face and a white or red tongue.

What should I do?

Contact your GP or call NHS 111 as soon as possible. Scarlet fever is treatable with antibiotics and the sooner they are administered the quicker recovery is likely to be. Patients typically start feeling better within a couple of days of taking them.

In severe cases, scarlet fever can lead to secondary infections such as pneumonia.

How to stop scarlet fever spreading

Scarlet fever is very contagious. It's spread in the tiny droplets found in an infected person's breath, coughs and sneezes.

You can be infected if the droplets get into your mouth, nose or eyes – either by being in close contact with an infected person, or by touching something that has droplets on it.

To help stop the infection spreading: