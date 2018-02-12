The video will start in 8 Cancel

Medics have reported a sharp spike in cases of a nasty infection that leaves children suffering with vomiting, a painful rash and swollen glands.

Scarlet fever cases in Staffordshire have nearly tripled this year compared to the same period in 2017.

In the first four weeks of 2018, 34 suspected cases of the bacterial disease were reported in Staffordshire to Public Health England.

That is the highest number in the last five years, with just 13 cases reported in last year.

Nick Phin, deputy director at Public Health England, said: "It's not uncommon to see a rise in cases of scarlet fever at this time of year.

"Scarlet fever is not usually a serious illness and can be treated with antibiotics to reduce the risk of complications and spread to others.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and remind parents to be aware of the symptoms of scarlet fever and to contact their GP for assessment if they think their child might have it.

"Whilst there has been a notable increase in scarlet fever cases when compared to last season, greater awareness and improved reporting practices may have contributed to this increase."

Across England and Wales 2,128 suspected cases were reported to Public Health England in the four weeks up to January 28.

The same periods in 2016 and 2017 saw 1,061 and 1,159 cases reported respectively.

What is scarlet fever?

Scarlet fever is a disease caused by a bacteria called Streptococcus pyogenes or group A streptococcus.

It is most common in children aged between two and eight, with 90 per cent of cases happening in children under 10 years old.

Usually, the disease is not serious and can be treated by doctors with relative ease.

These symptoms develop within two-to-five days of being infected:

Sore throat

Headache

High temperature

Swollen glands in the neck

Vomiting

This may be followed by a rash on the body, which is made up of pink-red blotches and usually starts on the chest or stomach, a red face and a white or red tongue.