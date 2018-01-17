Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents are being urged to vaccinate their children against measles after the disease struck down more than 100 people in Britain.

The virus can be life-threatening and those who are at high risk of complications include young children and pregnant women.

There has been an increase in the number of cases on mainland Europe and the number of cases in England has reached 122.

The news comes just four months after global health leaders said measles had been 'eliminated' in the UK.

Public Health England said since November 2017, West Midlands has seen 32 people with measles and there have been 34 cases in West Yorkshire, 29 in Liverpool and Cheshire, 20 in Surrey and Sussex, and seven in Greater Manchester, writes the Mirror.

Dr Mary Ramsey, head of immunisation at PHE, said the measles outbreak has likely spread from Europe and people who recently visited Romania, Italy and Germany are most at risk if they have not been vaccinated.

"The measles outbreaks we are currently seeing in England are linked to ongoing large outbreaks in Europe," Dr Ramsey said.

"People who have recently travelled, or are planning to travel to Romania, Italy and Germany and have not had two doses of the MMR vaccine are particularly at risk.

"Children and young adults who missed out on their MMR vaccine in the past or are unsure if they had two doses should contact their GP practice to catch up."

Complications after contracting measles are relatively common and can range from diarrohea to more serious things, such as pneumonia.

The groups that are at high risk of complications are young children, adults over 20 years old, pregnant women, and people with compromised immune systems.

To prevent a measles outbreak doctors recommend that at least 95% of the population is immunised.

But only 91.9% of UK children were vaccinated against measles between 2015 and 2016, compared to 94.2% the year before.

The North East is currently the only region in the UK hitting the 95% vaccination target. London has the lowest immunisation rate with just 86.4% reporting having had the jab.

The World Health Organization had said people's complacency and fear of vaccines means young children in particular are more susceptible to infection.

In 1995 gastroenterologist Andrew Wakefield linked the MMR vaccination to autism, causing widespread suspicion of the injections among parents.

His report have since been widely discredited.