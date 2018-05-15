The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Now that the warmer months are well and truly underway in Burton, South Derbyshire and Uttoxeter, anyone who suffers from hay fever is likely to be dreading the effects of pollen and associated allergies.

The hay fever season can last for months, but generally the worst time is between March and September.

There are different types of hay fever, caused by pollen or dust, with tree pollen triggering the allergy between February and May.

Grass pollen is formally called 'seasonal allergic rhinitis' and occurs between mid-May and June.

A lot of people often moan that drinking makes their hay fever worse - but it could be down to the TYPE of alcohol you're consuming - and swapping lager for gin could turn out to be the best bet.

(Image: Getty)

Asthma UK suggests drinking clear spirits such as gin or vodka can reduce the symptoms.

Around 75 per cent of sufferers claim that alcohol can make their allergies worse, according to research, as it contains histamine and sulphites.

And, worryingly for fans of a pint, these are typically found in darker, fermented drinks like red wine and beer.

Clear spirits like gin and vodka, on the other hand, have a low histamine content.

Some people may be allergic to weeds, with the season tending to start in June and ending in September.

Sufferers can also buy eye drops and antihistamines from most pharmacies to relieve symptoms.

In some cases your GP might prescribe steroids.

If steroids and other hay fever treatments don't work, your GP may refer you for immunotherapy.

This means you'll be given small amounts of pollen, as an injection or tablet, to slowly build up your immunity level.

This kind of treatment usually starts in the winter, about three months before the hay fever season begins.