The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire patients are being warned to stock up on their vital medication as surgeries prepare for band holiday closures.

With Easter weekend fast approaching, people are being urged to stock up so they are not left without.

East Staffordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is urging people to check they have enough medicine to last them while their GP surgeries are closed.

Most practices will be closed from Friday, March 30, to Monday, April 2, inclusive.

Anyone worried they may run out should order repeat prescriptions and collect medicines before the extended break.

And those shopping for Easter eggs over the next few days are reminded to make sure they buy essential items for their medicine cabinets at the same time.

(Image: Getty)

CCG bosses say minor ailments can be treated safely at home. Some of the most useful and inexpensive items of medicine include:

Painkillers like ibuprofen and paracetamol or aspirin

Antihistamines for allergies

Diarrhoea relief

Constipation relief

Throat lozenges

Antacid/indigestion tablets

Sticking plasters/bandages for small cuts and scrapes

And for smaller children:

Calpol

Ibuprofen suspension

Dr Charles Pidsley, chairman of East Staffordshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "Easter is early this year and it's important that people don't get caught without the medicines their doctor has given them.

"We've also had a long, cold winter with lots of nasty bugs about; so many people will have medicine cabinets that are getting empty.

"When you are out shopping for the bank holiday weekend, don't forget to replace any medicines that are out of date or running low.

"Although local GP practices will be closed, there are a range of NHS services available.

"If you need medical advice over the Easter weekend, call NHS 111 who can help direct you to the right place.

"Many local pharmacies are also open and able to give advice on minor conditions. To find your nearest pharmacy visit www.eaststaffsccg.nhs.uk/your-health."

Health advice is also available on the NHS Choices website at www.nhs.uk.